© GPV Electronics Production | October 11, 2017
Danish EMS provider GPV opens new plant in Mexico
The Danish electronics manufacturer has officially inaugurated its new plant in Guadalajara, Mexico. The plant already employs around 80 people and the company expects to reach 350 employees in the coming years.
“Today marks a huge milestone in the history of GPV. For many years, we have had manufacturing activities on the European and Asian continents – and with our establishment here in Mexico, we will be present on the three key continents, which enables us to provide an even better service to our global OEM customers,” Bo Lybæk said in a press release.
Bo Lybæk explains that the company has – during recent years – focused on gaining a footing on the American market, something that GPV has been successful in doing. “Hence, there are plenty of things to do here in Guadalajara,” he continues.
The new 4’500 square meter electronics plant currently employs about 80 people. But within the next two quarters the company is planing to set up another manufacturing line and with that expand the workforce further. GPV is in dialogue with local universities regarding talent development.
GPV is specialised in the production of advanced mechatronics products and also specialises in developing customised solutions in low and medium volumes with a high degree of flexibility. It can be both electronic sub-assembly solutions and finished products (box-build).
Bo Lybæk explains that the company has – during recent years – focused on gaining a footing on the American market, something that GPV has been successful in doing. “Hence, there are plenty of things to do here in Guadalajara,” he continues.
The new 4’500 square meter electronics plant currently employs about 80 people. But within the next two quarters the company is planing to set up another manufacturing line and with that expand the workforce further. GPV is in dialogue with local universities regarding talent development.
GPV is specialised in the production of advanced mechatronics products and also specialises in developing customised solutions in low and medium volumes with a high degree of flexibility. It can be both electronic sub-assembly solutions and finished products (box-build).
Danish EMS provider GPV opens new plant in Mexico The Danish electronics manufacturer has officially inaugurated its new plant in Guadalajara, Mexico. The plant already employs around 80 people and the company expects to reach 350 employees in the coming years.
EnviroLeach teams up with Jabil for e-waste processing As part of the partnership, Jabil will utilise EnviroLeach’s formula and processes for the recovery...
AT&S increases annual guidance for financial year 2017/18 AT&S has been recording very high customer demand and utilisation at the capacity limit at...
DRAM supply to remain tight DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, forecasts that the global DRAM supply for 2018 will...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
Nano Dimension opens nano particle ink production facility 3D printing technology company Nano Dimension has opened its nano particle ink production...
Layoffs awaits at BAE Systems – almost 2’000 will have to go Defence company BAE System says its will align workforce capacity at some of its UK sites with near-term demand; something that will result in the reduction of up to 1’925 roles.
GomSpace sets up shop in Luxembourg GomSpace Group AB and The Ministry of Economy in Luxembourg signed a...
Ericsson opens 5G design site in Texas Ericsson says the company is opening a design center in Austin, Texas, to focus on...
Nokia is giving up on VR – 300 jobs at risk The company says it will increase its focus on digital health and brand and technology licensing balanced with optimised investments in virtual reality.
GM acquires LIDAR developer General Motors has acquired LIDAR technology company Strobe, Inc. As part of the deal...
Autonomous driving set to remain on the horizon — for now According to analysis by Semicast Research, real autonomous driving with limited...
ABB expands Indonesia footprint ABB has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility for high-voltage switchgear in...
Boeing to advance autonomous technology capabilities – acquires... Boeing plans to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of...
Mercedes-Benz invests $1 billion in US manufacturing Mercedes-Benz says it will set up electric vehicle production in the United States. The company...
Taiyo America opens office in Dallas Taiyo America Inc. has officially opened a new office in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. This...
Terma and Marand sign MoU on future collaboration A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed today at the Pacific...
ZAF Energy Systems opens new manufacturing production plant ZAF Energy Systems Inc. a developer of battery technology, is opening a new production...
Sales of ICs built using <40nm process technology forecast to... In 2017, the 7% increase in the total pure-play foundry market is forecast to be almost entirely...
Refurbished PCB manufacturer ready for business With Thales, a surprising new player, enters the European PCB manufacturing circus. Then again, while ‘newʼ might be correct, it is not entirely true.
Kongsberg Automotive considers closing its Burton plant A while back Kongsberg Automotive outlined a plan for improving its performance and...
Kitron expands capabilities in the US Norwegian EMS provider Kitron continues to invest in its US presence and its site in...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments