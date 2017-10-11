© GPV

Danish EMS provider GPV opens new plant in Mexico

The Danish electronics manufacturer has officially inaugurated its new plant in Guadalajara, Mexico. The plant already employs around 80 people and the company expects to reach 350 employees in the coming years.

“Today marks a huge milestone in the history of GPV. For many years, we have had manufacturing activities on the European and Asian continents – and with our establishment here in Mexico, we will be present on the three key continents, which enables us to provide an even better service to our global OEM customers,” Bo Lybæk said in a press release.



Bo Lybæk explains that the company has – during recent years – focused on gaining a footing on the American market, something that GPV has been successful in doing. “Hence, there are plenty of things to do here in Guadalajara,” he continues.



The new 4’500 square meter electronics plant currently employs about 80 people. But within the next two quarters the company is planing to set up another manufacturing line and with that expand the workforce further. GPV is in dialogue with local universities regarding talent development.



GPV is specialised in the production of advanced mechatronics products and also specialises in developing customised solutions in low and medium volumes with a high degree of flexibility. It can be both electronic sub-assembly solutions and finished products (box-build).