Nano Dimension opens nano particle ink production facility

3D printing technology company Nano Dimension has opened its nano particle ink production facility.

Scientists at this facility will produce advanced nanoparticle conductive and dielectric inks for the company DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D printer.



The 800 square meter facility is in Ness Ziona in Israel, situated in the same building as the company’s headquarters and R&D laboratories.



“We have made significant progress over the past several months to design and engineer an innovative continuous manufacturing process to enable us to increase production of our nano particle inks and compatible dielectric materials,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension.



“This extremely complicated process has been installed at our ink production facility, and it will allow us to efficiently scale-up and maintain our ability to supply customers with advanced materials, produced at our technologically sophisticated and cost-efficiently operated production facility, while keeping the trade secrets of the unique production processes,” Amit Dror continued