© Aurora

Boeing to advance autonomous technology capabilities – acquires Aurora

Boeing plans to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of advanced aerospace platforms, for an undisclosed sum.

Aurora has more than 550 employees and operates in six states in the US. The company specialises in autonomous systems technologies to enable advanced robotic aircraft for future aerospace applications and vehicles.



“The combined strength and innovation of our teams will advance the development of autonomy for our commercial and military systems,” said Greg Hyslop, chief technology officer and senior vice president of Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology in a press release.



Since its inception in 1989, Aurora has designed, produced and flown more than 30 unmanned air vehicles leveraging autonomous systems that include perception, machine learning, and advanced flight control systems.



During the last decade, Aurora has collaborated with Boeing on the rapid prototyping of innovative aircraft and structural assemblies for both military and commercial applications.



Once acquired, Aurora will be a subsidiary under Boeing Engineering Test & Technology known as Aurora Flight Sciences, A Boeing Company. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.