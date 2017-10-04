© cagatay kablo

Çağatay Kablo kicks off factory construction in Macedonia

Turkish cable manufacturer Çağatay Kablo has begun construction of its new factory in Macedonia.

The new facility in the Technological Industrial Development Zone Bunardzik comes with an estimated investment sum of around EUR 6 million. The majority of products manufactured here will go to Van Hool; the rest will be exported to the European market, local media reports.



Furthermore, the company plans to create around 200 new jobs. Mr. Ahmet Koroğlu, owner of Çağatay Kablo, told local media that Macedonia as a location was chosen, because investment incentives, support by the relevant institutions and qualified staff were available.