© vinnstock dreamstime.com Analysis | October 10, 2017
DRAM supply to remain tight
DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, forecasts that the global DRAM supply for 2018 will show an annual bit growth of just 19.6%, which is another low in recent years.
The global top three major DRAM suppliers – Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron – are now in the midst of their capacity planning for 2018. DRAMeXchange points out that all three suppliers tend to be conservative with regard to next year’s capital outlays. They have opted to slow down their capacity expansions and technology migrations so that they can keep next year’s prices at the same high level as during this year’s second half. Doing so will also help them to sustain a strong profit margin.
DRAMeXchange also forecasts that the annual global DRAM bit demand for 2018 will grow by a larger margin of 20.6%. Hence, the general trend of undersupply will persist.
“Increase in memory content for smartphones and robust end demand from the server and data center markets will push the overall DRAM demand up in 2018,” says Avril Wu, research director of DRAMeXchange.
Wu also noted that while new fabs are being planned as to bring relief to the strained supply situation, but they will not be ready for mass production until 2019 at the earliest. “Constructing a 12-inch wafer fab will take a least a year,” said Wu. “And additional time has to be set aside for equipment installation and trial production runs.”
Furthermore, the plans from the top three suppliers indicate that their respective wafer start volumes will expand by only 5% to 7% annually in 2018 – mainly from the reallocation of existing capacities and upgrading of manufacturing processes.
Samsung’s and SK Hynix’s new plants will be in operation in 2019 at the earliest; Micron has yet to reveal its capacity expansion plan
The latest analysis of the three suppliers’ capacities finds that Samsung’s monthly wafer start volumes are hitting 390K pieces (K =1,000) on average. For Samsung, the only fab sites that currently have the extra space for further capacity expansion are Line 17 and a part of the Line 15 plant site. Samsung thus plans to build a second 12-inch wafer fab for making DRAM products in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
SK Hynix is also facing the problem of having insufficient capacity to fulfill its DRAM orders. In terms of capacity planning, SK Hynix has reassigned a part of its M10 fab’s capacity to foundry works instead of making DRAM products. Due to its old age, M10 will incur higher wafer loss if SK Hynix tries to upgrade its DRAM production to the 18nm process. Fulfilling foundry orders makes more economic sense for this outdated facility.
SK Hynix’s M14 fab is expected to achieve a monthly wafer start volume of 80K pieces by the end of 2017. Still, the supplier has resolved to build a new 12-inch wafer fab in Wuxi, China. The fab, which will be the second plant owned by SK Hynix in Wuxi, is expected to become operational in 2019 at the earliest.
A survey of Micron’s DRAM production capacity shows that both its plant in Hiroshima, Japan, and the plant owned by its Taiwanese subsidiary Micron Technology Taiwan (originally Inotera) are running at full capacity. Only Micron’s other Taiwanese subsidiary Micron Memory Taiwan (originally Rexchip) still has 60% to 70% of its A2 fab site available for capacity expansion. The extra space from A2 can be converted into an additional monthly wafer start volume of around 30K to 40K pieces. However, Micron has yet to reveal a plan for a new fab building. In the future, Micron may have to devise a growth strategy that takes account of its limited ability to increase its production capacity.
More can be found at Trendforce.
DRAMeXchange also forecasts that the annual global DRAM bit demand for 2018 will grow by a larger margin of 20.6%. Hence, the general trend of undersupply will persist.
“Increase in memory content for smartphones and robust end demand from the server and data center markets will push the overall DRAM demand up in 2018,” says Avril Wu, research director of DRAMeXchange.
Wu also noted that while new fabs are being planned as to bring relief to the strained supply situation, but they will not be ready for mass production until 2019 at the earliest. “Constructing a 12-inch wafer fab will take a least a year,” said Wu. “And additional time has to be set aside for equipment installation and trial production runs.”
Furthermore, the plans from the top three suppliers indicate that their respective wafer start volumes will expand by only 5% to 7% annually in 2018 – mainly from the reallocation of existing capacities and upgrading of manufacturing processes.
Samsung’s and SK Hynix’s new plants will be in operation in 2019 at the earliest; Micron has yet to reveal its capacity expansion plan
The latest analysis of the three suppliers’ capacities finds that Samsung’s monthly wafer start volumes are hitting 390K pieces (K =1,000) on average. For Samsung, the only fab sites that currently have the extra space for further capacity expansion are Line 17 and a part of the Line 15 plant site. Samsung thus plans to build a second 12-inch wafer fab for making DRAM products in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
SK Hynix is also facing the problem of having insufficient capacity to fulfill its DRAM orders. In terms of capacity planning, SK Hynix has reassigned a part of its M10 fab’s capacity to foundry works instead of making DRAM products. Due to its old age, M10 will incur higher wafer loss if SK Hynix tries to upgrade its DRAM production to the 18nm process. Fulfilling foundry orders makes more economic sense for this outdated facility.
SK Hynix’s M14 fab is expected to achieve a monthly wafer start volume of 80K pieces by the end of 2017. Still, the supplier has resolved to build a new 12-inch wafer fab in Wuxi, China. The fab, which will be the second plant owned by SK Hynix in Wuxi, is expected to become operational in 2019 at the earliest.
A survey of Micron’s DRAM production capacity shows that both its plant in Hiroshima, Japan, and the plant owned by its Taiwanese subsidiary Micron Technology Taiwan (originally Inotera) are running at full capacity. Only Micron’s other Taiwanese subsidiary Micron Memory Taiwan (originally Rexchip) still has 60% to 70% of its A2 fab site available for capacity expansion. The extra space from A2 can be converted into an additional monthly wafer start volume of around 30K to 40K pieces. However, Micron has yet to reveal a plan for a new fab building. In the future, Micron may have to devise a growth strategy that takes account of its limited ability to increase its production capacity.
More can be found at Trendforce.
DRAM supply to remain tight DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, forecasts that the global DRAM supply for 2018 will...
Nano Dimension opens nano particle ink production facility 3D printing technology company Nano Dimension has opened its nano particle ink production...
Layoffs awaits at BAE Systems – almost 2’000 will have to go Defence company BAE System says its will align workforce capacity at some of its UK sites with near-term demand; something that will result in the reduction of up to 1’925 roles.
GomSpace sets up shop in Luxembourg GomSpace Group AB and The Ministry of Economy in Luxembourg signed a...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
Ericsson opens 5G design site in Texas Ericsson says the company is opening a design center in Austin, Texas, to focus on...
Nokia is giving up on VR – 300 jobs at risk The company says it will increase its focus on digital health and brand and technology licensing balanced with optimised investments in virtual reality.
GM acquires LIDAR developer General Motors has acquired LIDAR technology company Strobe, Inc. As part of the deal...
Autonomous driving set to remain on the horizon — for now According to analysis by Semicast Research, real autonomous driving with limited...
ABB expands Indonesia footprint ABB has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility for high-voltage switchgear in...
Boeing to advance autonomous technology capabilities – acquires... Boeing plans to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of...
Mercedes-Benz invests $1 billion in US manufacturing Mercedes-Benz says it will set up electric vehicle production in the United States. The company...
Taiyo America opens office in Dallas Taiyo America Inc. has officially opened a new office in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. This...
Terma and Marand sign MoU on future collaboration A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed today at the Pacific...
ZAF Energy Systems opens new manufacturing production plant ZAF Energy Systems Inc. a developer of battery technology, is opening a new production...
Sales of ICs built using <40nm process technology forecast to... In 2017, the 7% increase in the total pure-play foundry market is forecast to be almost entirely...
Refurbished PCB manufacturer ready for business With Thales, a surprising new player, enters the European PCB manufacturing circus. Then again, while ‘newʼ might be correct, it is not entirely true.
Kongsberg Automotive considers closing its Burton plant A while back Kongsberg Automotive outlined a plan for improving its performance and...
Kitron expands capabilities in the US Norwegian EMS provider Kitron continues to invest in its US presence and its site in...
Sixth months of consecutive growth for the Euro semi market European semiconductor sales kept growing in August 2017, reaching US$ 3.222 billion, the...
The adversarial relationship of the DRAM user and producer... Historically, the DRAM market has been the most volatile of the major IC product...
Hella expands its footprint in India The automotive supplier plans to open a second electronics plant as well as an additional...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments