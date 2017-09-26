© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

AQ Group expands in Poland

AQ Wiring Systems STG Sp.z.o.o. in Starogard Gdański (Poland) has signed an agreement with Biznes Park to buy a 2.2ha plot. The company plans to build a 7'000sqm manufacturing facility to expand production.

The new factory building, aimed at providing a more efficient production space, is located in Linowiec. Relocation of production is planned for December 2018. A press release places the investment sum at around PLN 18.2 million (EUR 4.3 million).



AQ Wiring Systems Sp.z.o.o. in Łódź (Poland) has signed a ten year lease for a new factory building, which will be build close to the existing facility. With 12'150sqm, compared with the currently available 8'800sqm, the building will over a significant expansion of space. An option to expand with an additional 5'500sqm has also been signed. The start of construction in Łódź is planned for January 2018 and relocation to the new building is expected to begin in November 2018.