Electronics Production | September 11, 2017
Orbital ATK begins assembly of in-space satellite servicing system
Orbital ATK reports that the company has made significant progress on the industry’s first commercial in-space satellite servicing system.
The Mission Extension Vehicle-1 (MEV-1) spacecraft successfully completed its critical design review earlier this year and is now in production with about 75% of the platform and payload components already delivered to the company’s Satellite Manufacturing Facility in Virginia. The spacecraft will begin system-level testing in spring 2018 with launch planned late next year. MEV-1 will provide satellite life extension services to its anchor customer, Intelsat S.A., beginning in early 2019.
Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Space Logistics LLC, Orbital ATK will introduce in-orbit commercial satellite servicing with MEV-1 which is based on the company’s GEOStar spacecraft platform. Controlled by the company’s satellite operations team, the MEV-1 uses a low-risk docking system that attaches to existing features on a customer’s satellite. The MEV-1 provides life-extending services by taking over the orbit maintenance and attitude control functions of the client’s spacecraft. The vehicle has a 15-year design life with the ability to perform numerous dockings and repositionings during its life span.
“The start of assembly of MEV-1 means that in-orbit satellite servicing will soon become a reality,” said Tom Wilson, President of Space Logistics. “MEV-1 will be the first spacecraft of its kind to offer this innovative service. This is just the first step toward introducing even more advanced space logistics capabilities in the future.”
Work on the spacecraft spans multiple locations across the company. Orbital ATK’s spacecraft components division is manufacturing the structures, propellant tanks and solar arrays for MEV-1 at locations in San Diego and Goleta, California. Additionally, the Rendezvous, Proximity Operations and Docking (RPOD) laboratory located at the company’s headquarters in Dulles, Virginia, is testing the sensors, actuators and control algorithms which allow for the tracking, approach and docking with a client spacecraft.
“Intelsat has a strong track record of incorporating innovative satellite technologies into its global operations, and MEV-1 will further those efforts,” said Ken Lee, Intelsat’s Senior Vice President of Space Systems. “In-orbit servicing will enhance our flexibility, responsiveness to market opportunities and provide additional robustness to our global fleet. With Orbital ATK, we have the right approach and a partner that fully understands the needs of our customers.”
MEV-1 will launch as a co-passenger with the Eutelsat 5WB satellite, also built by Orbital ATK.
Orbital ATK’s longer-range plan is to establish a fleet of in-orbit servicing vehicles that can address diverse space logistics needs including repair, assembly, refueling and in-space transportation.
Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Space Logistics LLC, Orbital ATK will introduce in-orbit commercial satellite servicing with MEV-1 which is based on the company’s GEOStar spacecraft platform. Controlled by the company’s satellite operations team, the MEV-1 uses a low-risk docking system that attaches to existing features on a customer’s satellite. The MEV-1 provides life-extending services by taking over the orbit maintenance and attitude control functions of the client’s spacecraft. The vehicle has a 15-year design life with the ability to perform numerous dockings and repositionings during its life span.
“The start of assembly of MEV-1 means that in-orbit satellite servicing will soon become a reality,” said Tom Wilson, President of Space Logistics. “MEV-1 will be the first spacecraft of its kind to offer this innovative service. This is just the first step toward introducing even more advanced space logistics capabilities in the future.”
Work on the spacecraft spans multiple locations across the company. Orbital ATK’s spacecraft components division is manufacturing the structures, propellant tanks and solar arrays for MEV-1 at locations in San Diego and Goleta, California. Additionally, the Rendezvous, Proximity Operations and Docking (RPOD) laboratory located at the company’s headquarters in Dulles, Virginia, is testing the sensors, actuators and control algorithms which allow for the tracking, approach and docking with a client spacecraft.
“Intelsat has a strong track record of incorporating innovative satellite technologies into its global operations, and MEV-1 will further those efforts,” said Ken Lee, Intelsat’s Senior Vice President of Space Systems. “In-orbit servicing will enhance our flexibility, responsiveness to market opportunities and provide additional robustness to our global fleet. With Orbital ATK, we have the right approach and a partner that fully understands the needs of our customers.”
MEV-1 will launch as a co-passenger with the Eutelsat 5WB satellite, also built by Orbital ATK.
Orbital ATK’s longer-range plan is to establish a fleet of in-orbit servicing vehicles that can address diverse space logistics needs including repair, assembly, refueling and in-space transportation.
ÅF wins framework agreement with Vattenfall wind power Swedish engineering and consulting company, ÅF, has signed two new framework...
ACE electronics invests in high-quality 3D inspection After an intensive test period, ACE electronics N.V., located in Diest, Belgium, has selected the...
Flir Systems realigns operating segment structure Flir Systems says that it will realign its business operations into three principle business...
Raytheon partners with Ducommun on fire control systems Raytheon Company has selected Ducommun to build fire control systems for the Naval Strike...
Volkswagen earmarks €20 billion for new electrification initiative The Volkswagen Group is launching – what the company calls – the most comprehensive electrification initiative in the global automotive industry with its "Roadmap E".
LPKF wins Patent Dispute at German Federal Court of Justice LPKF reports that the company has achieved a crucial victory in its legal dispute over...
Orbital ATK begins assembly of in-space satellite servicing system Orbital ATK reports that the company has made significant progress on the industry’s first...
Speedboard continues to invest to support growing business UK CEM, Speedboard Assembly Services, announces that the company has invested over GBP...
Electrolube: ‘our global subsidiaries are literally booming’ Manufacturer of specialist electro-chemicals, Electrolube, saw a 29% increase in turnover in...
Jabil acquires True-Tech Jabil is expanding its fast-growing capital equipment solutions division by acquiring...
Kongsberg to merge its defence businesses In a bid to o strengthen its competitive edge in the defence market, the Kongsberg Group...
GKN Driveline to establish new manufacturing site in Japan GKN Driveline is planning to construct a new manufacturing facility in Tokoname City, Japan. The new site will replace an older plant, representing a substantial technological upgrade of GKN Driveline’s capability in the region...
Voltabox receives new major order for trolleybus equipment paragon AG’s subsidiary Voltabox has received a major order from Kiepe Electric for...
New division director at Mekoprint Mechanics On September 1st, Karl Bendtsen took office as the new Division Director for Mekoprint...
Visionox signs a high volume order with Orbotech Orbotech’s end-to-end automated optical inspection (AOI) solutions have been...
Jabil expands Indonesian footprint EMS-provider Jabil enters the aerospace precision machining market with the opening of its...
Bosch and Mahle sell turbocharger business The Bosch Group and the MAHLE Group are planning to sell their joint venture Bosch Mahle Turbo...
Northrop Grumman awarded BACN platform maintenance contract The U.S. Air Force has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation a USD 265 million contract for...
Ericsson comments on media speculations about cost savings program The morning here in Sweden started with reports that Ericsson is working hard to...
Sources: 14'000 may have to leave Ericsson New information regarding Ericsson’s savings programs that CEO Börje Ekholm previously...
DMG Mori, Dürr, Software AG and Zeiss as well ASMPT found joint venture Through the joint venture ADAMOS (ADAptive Manufacturing Open Solutions), DMG Mori, Dürr, Software AG and Zeiss as well as ASMPT are establishing a strategic alliance for the future topics of Industrie 4.0 and the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments