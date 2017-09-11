© Jabil

Jabil acquires True-Tech

Jabil is expanding its fast-growing capital equipment solutions division by acquiring the assets of True-Tech Corporation.

True-Tech is a manufacturing provider specialised in high precision machining, mechanical assembly and clean room assembly for a variety of semiconductor and aerospace customers. With the acquisition, Jabil adds True-Tech’s three California facilities in Fremont and Livermore, along with 570 employees.



“True-Tech’s extraordinary capabilities in high precision, process critical machining for semiconductor wafer fabrication tools strengthen Jabil’s capital equipment solutions for customers and the end markets we serve,” said Craig Trotter, vice president of global business units for Jabil. “Melding our industry leading expertise, technology and footprints will create growth opportunities for True-Tech employees and customers alike.”



Jabil’s fully dedicated capital equipment manufacturing footprint in Silicon Valley increases to 270’000 square feet with the addition of True-Tech’s plants. The True-Tech brand will fully transition to Jabil over the coming weeks.