Jabil expands Indonesian footprint

EMS-provider Jabil enters the aerospace precision machining market with the opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bandung, Indonesia.

Bill Frake, vice president of global business units at Jabil said, “The Bandung facility is a key milestone for Jabil and is central to our aerospace and defense growth strategy. Jabil Bandung will augment our existing electronics and mechanical aerospace solutions, and enable us to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers. It also demonstrates Jabil’s continuous drive towards delivering unique competitive value to our customers, as well as our commitment to invest and develop in Bandung.”



Jabil Bandung currently employs about 100 employees and aims to create between 300-500 jobs in the local area over the next five to ten years. Jabil is also committed to investing in the workforce and plans to develop the local talent pool for future leadership roles with training and development opportunities.