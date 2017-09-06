© danfoss Electronics Production | September 06, 2017
Danfoss opens one of three centers for 3D printing technology
Danfoss takes another leap into its digital transformation with the opening of the first of three new global centers for 3D printing technology. The center opened in Denmark in late August and similar facilities will follow in North America and Asia.
On August 29, Danfoss opened its first center is in Nordborg, Denmark. The center will provide the company’s different businesses – in the EU – the opportunity to have prototypes and components additively manufactured and to receive expert assistance.
In addition to this center, another center is underway in North America while a third has been planned in Asia. The new 3D printing center has attracted major interest among employees from all Danfoss R&D departments and even before the official opening, the center already has a major project pipeline, the company writes in a press release.
Danfoss CEO Kim Fausing says that 3D printing is an important part of Danfoss’ digital transformation, and he has major expectations on the many opportunities that this technology opens up.
“We offer world-class knowhow and equipment, and I am looking forward to utilizing these new digital technologies to strengthen our offering to our customers. With this first of our ADM centers, we are taking another major leap forward,” says Kim Fausing.
The ADM competence centers in Europe, North America and Asia will be spearheading the 3D printing part of Danfoss’ digital transformation. The HP 4200 is the first of its kind to be installed at an end-user in Scandinavia. I
“These centers will help speed up our R&D and development processes and thus speed up time-to-market, optimize production efficiency, and allow us to engineer the products of tomorrow faster,” says Danfoss Chief Tech Officer Andre Borouchaki.
In addition to this center, another center is underway in North America while a third has been planned in Asia. The new 3D printing center has attracted major interest among employees from all Danfoss R&D departments and even before the official opening, the center already has a major project pipeline, the company writes in a press release.
Danfoss CEO Kim Fausing says that 3D printing is an important part of Danfoss’ digital transformation, and he has major expectations on the many opportunities that this technology opens up.
“We offer world-class knowhow and equipment, and I am looking forward to utilizing these new digital technologies to strengthen our offering to our customers. With this first of our ADM centers, we are taking another major leap forward,” says Kim Fausing.
The ADM competence centers in Europe, North America and Asia will be spearheading the 3D printing part of Danfoss’ digital transformation. The HP 4200 is the first of its kind to be installed at an end-user in Scandinavia. I
“These centers will help speed up our R&D and development processes and thus speed up time-to-market, optimize production efficiency, and allow us to engineer the products of tomorrow faster,” says Danfoss Chief Tech Officer Andre Borouchaki.
GomSpace partners with Airbus Defence and Space GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, has entered a non-binding...
RoodMicrotec wins two new orders RoodMicrotec, the Dutch supplier of advanced microchips, has won two new orders in the...
BAE Systems gets development contract from U.S. Navy The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a 22-month, USD 76 million contract to help develop...
Leoni expands cable manufacturing facility at Pune German cable manufacturer Leoni announces that it has enhanced its location in...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsEvaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
Danfoss opens one of three centers for 3D printing technology Danfoss takes another leap into its digital transformation with the opening of the first of three...
Stadium invests in new machinery for its Hartlepool plant Stadium Group’s Hartlepool-based Electronics Assemblies division is continuing...
KK Wind Solutions takes over Indian business KK Wind Solutions takes over Bonfiglioli's control cabinet production business in India...
Most of 2017 capital spending will go to foundry and Flash memory Following a substantial increase in semiconductor capital expenditures during the first half...
Mycronic receives largest multiple mask writer order to-date Sweden-headquartered Mycronic has received an order of multiple mask writers from Photronics...
Rheinmetall wins supply order for air start units The Düsseldorf-based technology group has been selected to supply air start units...
Silicon solves problems for next-generation battery technology Silicon – the second most abundant element in the earth’s crust – shows great promise in Li-ion batteries, according to new research from the University of Eastern Finland. By replacing graphite anodes with silicon, it is possible to...
Saab and Adani to collaborate on Aerospace and Defence in India Saab and Indian infrastructure conglomerate Adani Group today announce a collaboration plan...
Mitsubishi Electric Automation to collaborate with Bimba Manufacturing Mitsubishi Electric Automation and Bimba Manufacturing have entered into a collaboration that...
Arkema updates on situation at Crosby plant Evertiq has previously reported about the expositions at Arkema Inc. site in Crosby, Texas caused...
OMVS completes acquisition of Robotic Assistance Devices On the Move Systems has completed the 100% acquisition of Robotic Assistance Devices...
Lockheed Martin begins CH-53K helicopter production for U.S. Marine Corps Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, has awarded Lockheed Martina Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) Lot 1 contract to build two production CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.
Amphenol Invotec updates its machine park PCB manufacturer Amphenol Invotec is continuing to invest in new technology to support its work for the European Space Agency. The company’s latest investment is a new A5 NEO flying probe electrical test machine for its Tamworth...
Stadium Group acquires PowerPax UK Limited UK-based electronics company Stadium Group has acquired the business and assets of PowerPax...
North American PCB orders up – sales down The IPC reports that July showed a positive year-on-year growth in orders for the North American...
Nexeon MedSystems acquires Belgian manufacturer Nexeon MedSystems has – via its subsidiary Nexeon Medsystems Belgium, SPRL (NMB) – acquired...
Nano Dimension to deliver commercial 3D printer to Jabil 3D printed electronics company, Nano Dimension Ltd., has – via its subsidiary, Nano Dimension...
A123 Systems appoints Peter Cirino as new CEO A123 Systems LLC, a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries and...
Small domestic appliances: Trending to convenience, health and connectivity Demand for small domestic appliances continues to grow. From January to June 2017, the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments