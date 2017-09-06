© Stadium Electronics Production | September 06, 2017
Stadium invests in new machinery for its Hartlepool plant
Stadium Group’s Hartlepool-based Electronics Assemblies division is continuing to invest in equipment to boost business growth into design-led technology markets.
Back in 2016 Stadium Group made the decision to reorganise the group’s electronics assemblies business to two manufacturing centres of excellence based in Hartlepool, UK and Dongguan, China.
Since then Stadium has invested significantly in the upgrade of key kit and machinery. This has included a new SMT-line, increasing capacity to four lines; an axial/radial machine; a Juki pick and place machine to increase existing line capacity; and quick changeover SMT equipment.
“Stadium Group is committed to investing in equipment, technology and approvals that allow our customers to receive a world class, quality service. In the past 12 months alone we have invested over USD 500’000 in our Electronics Assemblies division in the UK,” said Chris Short, Managing Director at the Hartlepool Plant.
In its latest investment, the company has bolstered product quality with the addition of an X-ray inspection machine, the company informs in a press release.
Chris added: “Last month we added the X-Scope 1800 X-ray inspection system at Hartlepool for PCB assembly inspection and to gain better insight to improve product and process quality. We have utilised X-ray inspection for some time through an external partner, when required, but by bringing this capability in house we are able to deliver more rapid and regular utilisation of the technology, and ultimately enhanced quality inspection for our customers.”
The X-Scope 1800 X-ray inspection system features a micro-focus X-ray source and CMOS digital flat panel image detector with tilting for oblique angle viewing, fully integrated high power closed X-ray tubes, spot size down to 5µ, colour mapping camera, BGA void detection, and automatic calculations.

