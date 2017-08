LG Chem invests further in Polish battery plant

© rasa messina francesca dreamstime.com

Back in October last year the South Korean company announced that is had started constructing an Electric Vehicle battery plant in Wrocław, Poland. Now, the company investing further to expand its business.

In a regulatory filing, LG Chem said that it plans to invest KRW 436 billion (about EUR 325.21 million) by summer 2020 in its Polish unit in order to expand the facility’s output capacity, The Korea Herald reportsIn its original announcement about the construction of the Polish EV battery plant, the company stated that facility would have a size of 41’300 square meters and that the aim was to start production in the 2nd half of 2017. The planned production capacity of the plant would be more than 100’000 batteries per year.