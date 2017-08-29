© alphaspirit dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 29, 2017
Foxconn CZ with expansion plans
EMS-provider Foxconn will invest several billion CZK to cover expansions in the Czech Republic. Some of the investment sum is earmarked for expansion, others will go towards job creation and 'other personnel costs' an announcement from the Czech Ministry of Industry & Trade reads.
"We were discussing with Mr. Gou, the CEO of Foxconn a possible development of new investment of the company in the Czech Republic and technological support for the Czech industry. We have reached an important agreement on the expansion of the company on the Czech market. It is another successful step in filling key government priorities, thus attracting new investment and creating new jobs. I believe that the Foxconn will become in our country yet another successful investment story” said the Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka.
"Our Czech subsidiaries rank among the most successful ones in the world and provide us with a strategic base for opening up opportunities in new markets. Further development of Czech activities is a logical step in our global strategy focused on growth. It will be our third significant investment in the country over the past 15 years. We appreciate the good relations that we have succeeded to build up with the Czech Government and our partners from industry in that time” said Terry Gou, founder and CEO of the Foxconn Technology Group.
Foxconn currently employs approximately 5'000 people in their operations in Pardubice and Kutná Hora. The company ranks among the largest exporters in the Czech Republic.
