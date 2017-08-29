© Skypixel Dreamstime.com Analysis | August 29, 2017
VDMA warns against deadlock in Brexit negotiations
The tricky Brexit negotiations between the EU and the United Kingdom are a source of concern for mechanical engineering companies in Germany.
Before the next round of negotiations begin, VDMA is urging for more constructive talks in order to reach a follow-up agreement by March 2019. Failing this, significant trade restrictions between the EU and the United Kingdom may loom on the horizon. VDMA sees no added value for the current phase of negotiations in the position papers submitted by the British government throughout the last two weeks.
“There is still no clear idea of how the British government envisions Brexit. It is a positive sign that the United Kingdom has now submitted the first papers. In terms of their content, however, the position papers leave many issues unresolved and do not address the topics that were discussed in the first phase of negotiations,” says Holger Kunze, Head of the VDMA European Office.
Thilo Brodtmann, VDMA Executive Director, adds: “News on the Brexit negotiations shows how difficult the process of leaving the EU is proving to be for the United Kingdom. Worse still, after two years of negotiations between thousands of experts from both sides of the English Channel, everyone will come up on the losing side. All things considered, the result of the negotiation will be worse than the status quo – provided there will be a result by March 2019. An essential characteristic of a democracy is that decisions can be reconsidered and reversed. Why should this not be possible for Brexit? In line with a strong and prosperous Europe, we would therefore welcome a new, fundamental discussion on Brexit in the United Kingdom.”
