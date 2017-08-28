© dr911 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 28, 2017
Yazaki Samoa closes shop
Automotive wire harnesses company Yazaki Samoa closes its operation due to a change of business environment as the facility’s customers has withdrawal.
Yazaki Corporation’s history in Samoa started in 1991 when it established a branch factory of Yazaki Australia, which was transformed into the standalone entity, Yazaki EDS Samoa Ltd in 1995.
Initial production – back in 1991 – was carried out at temporary leased sites which were church and school buildings. Full-scale operation began after the completion of Vaitele Factory in October 1992. At its peak in 1996, 3’800 people were engaged in the production of automotive wire harnesses.
However, due to changes in the business environment, the company announced the closure of Yazaki Samoa in October 2016. The company ceased operations and closed the facility on August 25, 2017.
