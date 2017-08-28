© lilium Electronics Production | August 28, 2017
Flying car company recruits leaders from Gett, Airbus and Tesla
It wasn’t long ago that Munich-based Lilium proved to the world that their flying car is more than idea – it actually worked. Now the company is adding talent to grow its business.
Among the new faces at Lilium we find the former UK CEO and MD for Western Europe of global on-demand transportation and delivery unicorn Gett, Dr Remo Gerber. He joins the aviation start up as Chief Commercial Officer to lead commercial growth as air taxi project starts to fly.
Daniel Wiegand, Lilium co-founder and CEO said: “In just two years we’ve taken our idea of this incredible aircraft from a piece of paper to the skies above Bavaria. Now that we have the technology, we need to grow our business so that it can fulfil our vision to revolutionise on-demand mobility for everyone. There are no three people better suited to helping us achieve that vision than Remo, Meggy and Dirk.”
Dr. Remo Gerber is joining Lilium as Chief Commercial Officer, just three months after the Munich based company successfully completed the first test flight of its all-electric air taxi designed especially for congested cities. As CCO, Gerber will lead Lilium towards commercial operations as its unique zero-emission jet.
Dirk Gebser will in his position as VP of Production at Lilium Gebser will play a vital role in the setup of Lilium‘s production facility and supply chain, to ensure the company is fully optimised for assembling the final aircraft at both volume and scale to meet global demand.
