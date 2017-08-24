© LG electronics Electronics Production | August 24, 2017
LG Electronics adds component manufacturing in USA
Representing an LG investment of about USD 25 million, the project - production of advanced electric vehicle (EV) components - is supported by a USD 2.9 million capital grant under the Michigan Business Development Program over the next four years.
"When leading global companies like LG invest in Michigan and create hundreds of good, high-paying jobs here, it speaks volumes about the strong business and mobility climate in the state today," Governor Rick Snyder said. "LG's great technological advancements and our outstanding workforce will help pave the way for the vehicles of the future right here in Michigan."
Ken Chang, LG Electronics USA senior vice president and head of the LG Vehicle Components North American Business Center, said, "LG's initiative to develop and produce world-class EV components in the United States represents a key pillar of our strategy to be the best technology partner to U.S. automakers."
LG's jobs and investment commitment in Michigan coincides with two other major LG projects in the United States. The company will soon begin construction on a production facility for washing machines in Clarksville, Tenn. This USD 250-million factory will create 600 new U.S jobs by 2019. In addition, construction is under way on the new LG North American Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., a USD 300-million project that is expected to increase LG's local employment there from 500 today to more than 1'000 by 2019.
Ken Chang, LG Electronics USA senior vice president and head of the LG Vehicle Components North American Business Center, said, "LG's initiative to develop and produce world-class EV components in the United States represents a key pillar of our strategy to be the best technology partner to U.S. automakers."
LG's jobs and investment commitment in Michigan coincides with two other major LG projects in the United States. The company will soon begin construction on a production facility for washing machines in Clarksville, Tenn. This USD 250-million factory will create 600 new U.S jobs by 2019. In addition, construction is under way on the new LG North American Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., a USD 300-million project that is expected to increase LG's local employment there from 500 today to more than 1'000 by 2019.
Samsung remains 'Wild Card' on capital expenditures IC Insights has revised its outlook for semiconductor industry capital spending. The...
ICEYE raises funding to develop SAR microsatellite constellation Finnland-based ICEYE, specialising in synthetic-aperture radar (SAR)...
LG Electronics adds component manufacturing in USA Representing an LG investment of about USD 25 million, the project - production of advanced electric vehicle (EV) components - is supported by a USD 2.9 million capital grant under the Michigan Business Development Program...
Noca updates its machine park The Norwegian manufacturer continues to invest in new technology. The latest addition...
NAND Flash prices keep rising in 3Q17 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that the NAND Flash market continued to...
JA Solar provides an update on Yangzhou facility fire It was back in July that a fire broke out in the middle of the night at Fab 7 of JA Solar’s cell...
Incap appoints new CEO Vesa Mäkelä has been appointed President and CEO for Incap Corporation as from 1 December...
Cars with a solar roof: Audi cooperates with Hanergy Thin-film solar cells in panoramic glass roofs of cars might be a reality sooner than you think. Audi and Alta Devices, a subsidiary of the Chinese solar-cell specialist, Hanergy, are working together on this development project.
Rimaster expands in Poland Swedish electronics manufacturer Rimaster is continuing its expansion. This...
German component distribution posts double-digit growth in... The German component distribution market (according to FBDi e.V.) grew 12.2% in the...
A3 reports record setting growth for robotics As expected, many records were set in the areas of robotics, machine vision, motion control and motor technology for the first half of 2017, writes The Association for Advancing Automation (A3).
Bombardier JV gets equipment order for Chengdu and Chongqing... Chinese joint venture Bombardier NUG Propulsion System Co. Ltd. (BNP) has signed two contracts...
Volvo and Geely to share technology - form LYNK & CO Volvo Cars and Geely Holding have completed the formation of two new entities to share...
Abax extends their partnership with Norautron Abax, which develops triplogs, GPS tracking, fleet management systems, entered into a...
Jenoptik acquires Five Lakes Automation Jenoptik has acquired 100 percent of the US process automation company, Five Lakes...
Construction work begins in Dierikon: Komax invests in the future The ground-breaking ceremony for a new-build Komax headquarter in Dierikon was held in mid-August 2017. Komax is investing over CHF 70 million (EUR 62 million); strengthening Switzerland as a business location.
Xerox, Parc partners with Innovation Lab to improve health care Xerox Corporation and Xerox company, PARC, will partner with the Innovation Lab, an Innovation...
Nano Dimension collaborates with Emona Instruments Israeli 3D printing company Nano Dimension, has via its subsidiary Nano Dimension Technologies...
SMK Electronics receives automotive certification for Hungarian facility SMK Electronics’ local manufacturing facility Békéscsaba, Hungary (SMK...
Delphi partners with Innoviz for LiDAR solutions Delphi Automotive has signed a commercial partnership agreement with Innoviz...
1H/2017 sales slightly down for Connect Group The 1st half of 2016 was impacted by the loss of a specific customer, ASML, at the...
Blast from the past – Volkswagen revives classic buss In early 2017, Volkswagen showed off the I.D. BUZZ concept car, a fully electric homage to the VW Microbus. Now, Volkswagen has taken the decision to put the concept car into production.
Chinese display manufacturer opens European HQ in Munich Holitech has been a display manufacturer on the Asian market for quite some time but in Europe, the company is almost unknown – something the company intends to change as it opens its European headquarters.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments