Abax extends their partnership with Norautron

Abax, which develops triplogs, GPS tracking, fleet management systems, entered into a manufacturing deal with EMS provider Norautron late last year. Now, Abax has extended their commitment with the Norwegian company.

Abax has extended their commitment with Norautron through 2020 – with a value at least NOK 300 millions or EUR 32.22 million (the previous contract had a value of NOK 200 million or EUR 22.23 million).



Abax was recently acquired by global private equity company Investcorp, and the new owner intends to keep and expand Abax from their HQ in Larvik, Norway.



And now its is full steam ahead;, which is good news for Norautron. To support the growth and secure production capacity for Abax, the current Frame Work Agreement has been extended through 2020. Which allows Norautron to invest in robotic manufacturing cells, the Norwegian company informs in a press release.



And the extended commitment with Abax has meant that Norautron have had to utilise several of its manufacturing facilities. This due to the telematics company having secured a contract with Chinese Sinochem, a Fortune 200 company.



To support Abax in China, Norautron has also begun manufacturing of the company’s hardware at the Suzhou facility. In addition to this, the contract has also brought manufacturing to Norautron’s Polish facility, the press release states.



And as a result of the extension of the manufacturing agreement, Norautron has decided to invest in a full automatic manufacturing cell. The cell will be flexible with a capability of assemble, mark and pack four unique products. With this new cell, hardware can be assembled in Norway at a competitive cost level. The new assembly line includes the YuMi cobot (ABB’s collaborative robot) and will be installed towards the end of 2017.



This manufacturing concept will later on be copied and installed at the other Abax manufacturing locations as well, the press release ends.