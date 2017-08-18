© kongsberg General | August 18, 2017
Kongsberg to supply satellite ground services to NASA
Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) has signed an expanded contract extension for satellite ground services to the National Aeronautic and Space Administration (NASA).
KSAT will deliver operations support and data collection from the US meteorological satellites S-NPP and JPSS. The agreement has a frame value of USD 43,8 million for the period 2017-2022.
The services will be delivered from the Svalbard Ground Station in Norway and Troll Ground Station in Queen Maud Land. The activities are coordinated from KSAT Tromsø Network Operation Center (TNOC), located at the company headquarters in Tromsø, Norway. This is a fixed price contract for the period 2017 - 2022. The maximum value, including all options, is approximately USD 43.8 million.
KSAT provides services related to both data reception from and control of satellites in polar orbits. The ground station in the Arctic (Svalbard) and Antarctica (Troll) are the core elements in the stations "pole-to-pole" concept enabling data reception from critical environmental satellites every 50 minutes.
KSAT is a commercial satellite centre owned 50% by Kongsberg and 50% by the Department of Trade and Industry through Space Norway. KSAT is situated in Tromsø, Norway, with ground stations located at 15 different locations around the world, including Tromsø, Svalbard, Dubai, South Africa, Singapore, Mauritius and the Antarctic.
