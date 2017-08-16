© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 16, 2017
Fiat Chrysler joins BMW-Intel autonomous driving alliance
BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) have signed a memorandum of understanding for FCA to join them in developing an autonomous driving platform.
The goal is to develop a platform which will be scalable for Level 3 to Level 4/5 automated driving and also be used by multiple automakers. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is the first automaker to to join BMW, Intel and Mobileye in developing an autonomous driving platform for global deployment.
The development partners intend to leverage each other’s individual strengths, capabilities and resources to enhance the platform’s technology, increase development efficiency and reduce time to market. One enabler to achieve this will be the co-location of engineers in Germany as well as other locations. FCA will bring engineering and other technical resources and expertise to the cooperation, as well as its sales volumes, geographic reach and long-time experience in North America.
“In order to advance autonomous driving technology, it is vital to form partnerships among automakers, technology providers and suppliers,” said FCA Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne. “Joining this cooperation will enable FCA to directly benefit from the synergies and economies of scale that are possible when companies come together with a common vision and objective.”
In July 2016, BMW Group, Intel, and Mobileye announced that they were joining forces to make self- driving vehicles a reality by collaborating to bring solutions for highly automated driving (Level 3) and fully automated driving (Level 4/5) into production by 2021. Since then, they have been designing and developing a scalable architecture that can be used by multiple automakers around the world, while at the same time maintaining each automaker’s unique brand identities.
The cooperation remains on-track to deploy 40 autonomous test vehicles on the road by 2017 year- end. It also expects to benefit from leveraging data and learnings from the recently announced 100 Level 4 test vehicle fleet of Mobileye, an Intel Company, demonstrating the scale effect of this collaborative approach.
“The two factors that remain key to the success of the cooperation are uncompromising excellence in development, and the scalability of our autonomous driving platform,” said Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “With FCA as our new partner, we reinforce our path to successfully create the most relevant state-of- the-art, cross-OEM Level 3-5 solution on a global scale.”
“The future of transportation relies on auto and tech industry leaders working together to develop a scalable architecture that automakers around the globe can adopt and customize,” said Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO. “We’re thrilled to welcome FCA’s contribution, bringing us a step closer to delivering the world’s safest autonomous vehicles.”
