Zecotek receives LFS scintillation crystal order
Zecotek Photonics has received an order for its Lutetium Fine Silicate (LFS) scintillation crystals from a medical imaging device manufacturer based in the United States for use in a newly developed neuroPET scanner.
Positron emission tomography (PET) medical scanning has been successful at identifying functional abnormalities with brain tissues. New and more specialised PET imaging devices are being developed to provide greater functional information in the detection of tumors and diseased tissue, measurement of cellular and tissue metabolism, blood flow, and the evaluation of patients who have seizures, memory disorders such as Alzheimer and Parkinson, and mood abnormalities.
"Zecotek's patented LFS scintillation crystals offer significant advantages to new neurological specific PET scanners," said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc. "We are seeing new state-of-the-art medical imaging technologies play a significant role in the research, diagnosis and treatment of brain disorders. Diseases of the brain touch all of us and scientists and medical professionals are working diligently to developed faster, better and cost effective technology to visualise and measure brain function, for early diagnosis. This order represents an important opportunity for the commercialisation of neuroPET scanning devices using our LFS crystals and our solid-sate MAPD photo detectors. We will continue to work with OEMs and scientific organisations as we look to become the leading supplier of scintillation crystals for all areas of PET medical imaging."
Neuroimaging is a growing branch of medical imaging that uses technology, like positron emission tomography, to provide unprecedented views into the structure and functionality of the brain. While MRI and CT scans generate anatomical detail about the structure of the brain, they do not provide full information about the functional metabolism. PET and PET/CT scans can identify functional abnormalities much earlier in the process of brain disease diagnosis, because function changes far before any changes in physical abnormalities of the brain.
