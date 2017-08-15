© instumentcompaniet © Kamic Group Electronics Production | August 15, 2017
KAMIC Group acquires Instrumentcompaniet AS
KAMIC Group has signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares in Norway-based Instrumentcompaniet AS. The sellers are the company’s two founders, CEO Anne Therese Petersen and Board Chairman Ellen Andrea Bakke.
Instrumentcompaniet AS is a Norwegian supplier of measurement instruments for industrial applications. The company has a product portfolio that covers everything from hand-held instruments to complete measurement and monitoring systems. Aside from product sales, Instrumentcompaniet also offers service, calibration and training. The company was established in 1998 in Oslo and reported annual sales of just over NOK 30 million (about EUR 3.2 million) in 2016.
“Instrumentcompaniet AS is a highly respected supplier in a well defined product niche. With its in- depth technical expertise and its strong relationships with suppliers and customers, this is a company that will add significant value to our corporate group,” says Fredrik Celsing, President and CEO of KAMIC Group. “Anne Therese Petersen and Ellen Andrea Bakke have together achieved a very impressive track record of profitable growth, and we are pleased that both will continue in their current roles and work with us to further develop Instrumentcompaniet AS.”
“We wanted to join forces with a bigger player for our future development, and it therefore feels right to hand over ownership to a stable, long-term owner like KAMIC Group. We look forward to an exciting and rewarding collaboration and feel confident about the future,” say Instrumentcompaniet’s former owners.
Instrumentcompaniet will be integrated into KAMIC Group’s Business Area Installation as an independent company.
“Instrumentcompaniet AS is a highly respected supplier in a well defined product niche. With its in- depth technical expertise and its strong relationships with suppliers and customers, this is a company that will add significant value to our corporate group,” says Fredrik Celsing, President and CEO of KAMIC Group. “Anne Therese Petersen and Ellen Andrea Bakke have together achieved a very impressive track record of profitable growth, and we are pleased that both will continue in their current roles and work with us to further develop Instrumentcompaniet AS.”
“We wanted to join forces with a bigger player for our future development, and it therefore feels right to hand over ownership to a stable, long-term owner like KAMIC Group. We look forward to an exciting and rewarding collaboration and feel confident about the future,” say Instrumentcompaniet’s former owners.
Instrumentcompaniet will be integrated into KAMIC Group’s Business Area Installation as an independent company.
Camtek and Sun Chemical establish strategic cooperation In the framework of this cooperation, Sun will develop liquid solder mask ink to be used...
KAMIC Group acquires Instrumentcompaniet AS KAMIC Group has signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares in Norway-based...
Atlas Elektronik UK delivers multi-role workboats to UK MOD Atlas Elektronik UK (AEUK) has been awarded a contract valued at GBP 48 million for the supply...
2Q server DRAM revenue of Top3 rose by 30.1% sequentially For 2Q, the total server DRAM revenue of the global top three DRAM makers – Samsung, SK...
Orbotech wins USD 40 million in orders Orbotech has received orders totalling approximately USD 40 million from TFT LCD panel...
Aspocomp with net sales increase in 2Q/2017 “Sales growth continued in the second quarter. Net sales amounted to EUR 5.6 million...
Heraeus appeals Taiwan regional court decision Heraeus Photovoltaics has appealed against the Taiwanese Regional Intellectual Property...
Future signs Power Integrations Power Integrations, specialising in ICs for AC-DC, LED lighting and gate driver applications...
Comtech to supply military communications amplifiers Santa Clara, California-based Comtech Xicom Technology Inc. received USD 1.9 million of...
Data Modul with new assembly line A new ESD model assembly line was recently put into operation at the Data Modul Weikersheim (Germany) production site.
Germany’s biggest EMS providers In the run up to the release of its annual strategic analysis of the European EMS industry Reed Electronics Research has updated its ranking for Top 10 leading German EMS providers for 2016.
Oryx Vision saises $50M to build LiDAR for autonomous vehicles Oryx uses microscopic light-sensing antennas to build a powerful LiDAR, which the...
Panasonic completes its acquisition of Zetes Industries Panasonic Corporation has completed the acquisition of 100% of outstanding shares of...
Despite growing domestic demand, nearly 30 U.S. solar factories shutter Nearly 30 U.S. crystalline-silicon solar technology manufacturing sites have closed down since...
Jabil and eyeSight Technologies partner on in-car sensing Jabil and eyeSight Technologies has entered into a new partnership in which they aim to develop next-generation in-car sensing technology that delivers advanced levels of driver monitoring and gesture control.
LCD TV panel market see steeper price decline in August Prices of LCD TV panels of all sizes have started to soften from June and are now on a...
GomSpace closes order for a nano-satellite platform for German Aerospace Center’ GomSpace ApS, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, has closed an order for delivery of a...
IMI’s revenues grew 22% in the first half of 2017 EMS provider Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc., reports that its first half revenues...
Faraday Future shows off new California manufacturing facility Electric car company, Faraday Future, has signed a lease on its new manufacturing facility, and began the process of clean-up to prepare the new site for the move-in of manufacturing equipment.
Global smartphone production volume at 324M units in 2Q TrendForce’s latest smartphone market research finds flat growth in the global production...
Lockheed Martin and vegetation health and carbon monitoring Scientists aim to get a better understanding of our planet’s carbon cycle and vegetation...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments