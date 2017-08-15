© instumentcompaniet © Kamic Group

KAMIC Group acquires Instrumentcompaniet AS

KAMIC Group has signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares in Norway-based Instrumentcompaniet AS. The sellers are the company’s two founders, CEO Anne Therese Petersen and Board Chairman Ellen Andrea Bakke.

Instrumentcompaniet AS is a Norwegian supplier of measurement instruments for industrial applications. The company has a product portfolio that covers everything from hand-held instruments to complete measurement and monitoring systems. Aside from product sales, Instrumentcompaniet also offers service, calibration and training. The company was established in 1998 in Oslo and reported annual sales of just over NOK 30 million (about EUR 3.2 million) in 2016.



“Instrumentcompaniet AS is a highly respected supplier in a well defined product niche. With its in- depth technical expertise and its strong relationships with suppliers and customers, this is a company that will add significant value to our corporate group,” says Fredrik Celsing, President and CEO of KAMIC Group. “Anne Therese Petersen and Ellen Andrea Bakke have together achieved a very impressive track record of profitable growth, and we are pleased that both will continue in their current roles and work with us to further develop Instrumentcompaniet AS.”



“We wanted to join forces with a bigger player for our future development, and it therefore feels right to hand over ownership to a stable, long-term owner like KAMIC Group. We look forward to an exciting and rewarding collaboration and feel confident about the future,” say Instrumentcompaniet’s former owners.

Instrumentcompaniet will be integrated into KAMIC Group’s Business Area Installation as an independent company.