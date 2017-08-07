© tesla Electronics Production | August 07, 2017
Tesla looking to raise $1.5 Billion
Tesla is looking to raise USD 1.5 billion to further strengthen its balance sheet as the company is scaling with the launch of Model 3.
The electric car company intends to offer – subject to market and other conditions – USD 1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2025.
The notes will be senior unsecured debt obligations of Tesla. The interest rate, redemption prices and other terms of the notes are to be determined, the company states in a press release.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to further strengthen its balance sheet as it scales with the launch of Model 3, as well as for general corporate purposes.
