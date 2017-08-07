© Amerway

Amerway earns ISO 9001 quality certification

Altoona (Pennsylvania, USA) based soldering specialist Amerway Inc.has been awarded ISO 9001 quality certification.

Terry Buck, President, said, “We’re pleased and proud to have earned this coveted ISO quality certification, because it recognizes our achievements as we strive to be the best solder manufacturer in North America. Amerway provides superior product purity, overall quality, and service. Through proprietary refining techniques, Amerway produces the finest solder in the world.”



The drive for ISO certification was spearheaded by Tyler Port, Quality/ Project Manager, who was brought aboard, initially, specifically to achieve the ISO 9001 goal.



“Although the effort began in April of 2016, I was hired to complete the ISO certification when I returned from a scheduled military deployment,” Tyler says. “Prior to joining the military, I had worked for Amerway for more than three years. During my deployment, I researched and learned everything I could regarding ISO certification, so that when I returned, I immediately got to work.”