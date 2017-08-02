© nano dimension

Nano Dimension collaborates with CAD MicroSolutions

Nano Dimension Technologies signed a collaboration agreement with CAD MicroSolutions Inc to develop the commercial and service infrastructure to commence sales of the DragonFly 2020 3D printer in Canada.

The Canadian electronics industry is large and well respected with strong R&D capabilities. According to a recent report the Canadian electronics industry comprised CAD 11 billion in 2015. Other reports forecast that the Canadian electronics industry will grow to CAD 15 billion by 2030. With strengths in communications and radar, control and instrumentation and increasingly in medical applications, Nano Dimension sees the Canadian market as very promising for agile hardware development tools such as the company’s DragonFly 2020 3D printer.



“CAD MicroSolutions has a track record of meeting the needs of the Canadian design automation and 3D printing communities,” said Simon Fried, Chief Business Officer of Nano Dimension. “We are delighted to collaborate with them as we introduce this exciting technology.”



“CAD MicroSolutions sees great potential for this technology in the Canadian market,” said Darren Gornall, President of CAD MicroSolutions “Faster circuit development cycles driven by the convergence of 3D printing and design automation is a significant capability for the design community.”