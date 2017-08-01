© wrangler dreamstime.com Analysis | August 01, 2017
Global market for Smart Manufacturing Solutions to top USD 320bn by 2020
Industry 4.0 is a concept that has attracted a lot of attention in the global marketplace since its emergence in 2012. Following this conceptual framework, manufacturing companies in various industries have embarked on a mission to transform their operations by deploying smart technologies.
TrendForce’s ongoing coverage of smart manufacturing solutions indicates that investments in related hard- and software have been growing steadily. Furthermore, this market is seeing rising demand and a trend towards integrated solutions. TrendForce forecasts that the size of the global market for smart manufacturing solutions will surpass USD 320 billion by 2020.
Smart manufacturing is not simply about increasing the efficiency of the fabrication process. The concept also represents a paradigm shift in the operation and management of the manufacturing company. Upgrading software is therefore as important as upgrading the hardware. For instance, the deployment of edge computing – the processing of data near their origins (i.e. fabrication equipment) – optimizes data transmissions between the factory and the cloud platform that oversees the plant. This in turn raises the efficiency of hardware at both ends. Another example in the software area is artificial intelligence (AI). Effective AI and data analytics tools can parse through vast amounts of information uploaded from factories and find new ways to improve the fabrication process. In sum, the integration of hard- and software is crucial to the development of smart manufacturing solutions.
Numerous companies across IT and manufacturing supply chains have already entered the market for smart manufacturing solutions, including major global brands such as Intel, Xilinx and Microsoft. Active Taiwan-based market entrants include Advantech, HIWIN and ICP DAS. The diversity of solution providers again reflects the importance of hard- and software integration. As the number of vendors increases, TrendForce projects that the size of the global smart manufacturing market will grow at a CAGR of 12.5 percent from 2017 to 2020.
Customers demand integrated solutions because the design architecture a smart manufacturing process is highly complex
For manufacturing companies, finding smart technologies that can address their specific needs has been a major challenge. Often, customers in the smart manufacturing market have to find different vendors to develop solutions for certain sections of their respective fabrication processes. Then, the customers have to combine the hard- and software that they have procured by themselves. Bringing these technologies together to create a tailored-made solution package is very difficult and can be costly. Thus, there has been some hesitation among manufacturers when it comes to investing in smart technologies.
TrendForce points out that companies such Siemens, GE and Schneider have recently launched their own unified Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms to meet the market demand for integrated solutions. There are also hardware vendors providing solutions that are highly compatible with different industrial hardware, software and cloud services.
For manufacturing companies, the goal of realizing smart manufacturing has been very difficult to achieve as there are hurdles in developing a unified design architecture and combining the various technologies. However, there has also been significant progress. Besides advances in hard- and software, networking standards for industrial applications have appeared (i.e. time-sensitive networking standards). Furthermore, the overall frameworks for IIoT, such as the Industrial Internet Reference Architecture (IIR) developed by the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), have matured during the past two to three years. The building of the infrastructure is now synergizing with innovations related to data applications, edge computing and cloud-based services (including the deployment of the hybrid cloud model). This in turn fosters a more stable, advantageous environment for developing solutions.
Going forward, vendors of cloud services will work their ways into the smart manufacturing market by offering solutions compatible with IT hardware for industrial applications. Correspondingly, hardware suppliers will first strengthen the foundation for smart manufacturing with more application-specific products that can better organize industrial data and connect to cloud-based platforms. Eventually, efforts from cloud service and hardware vendors will link up, and holistic solutions will emerge and provide manufacturers with unified platforms for managing their operations – the end goal for smart manufacturing.
TrendForce’s research also finds that manufacturing companies will adopt smart technologies and transform their operations gradually and in phases because of the complexities involved. They would have to make long-term, multi-year investments and commit millions or even tens of millions of dollars at every stage. Manufacturers therefore need to first identify the main challenges they need to overcome with the help smart technologies. Understanding their fundamentals will help companies gather the right data to use for revamping their fabrication processes as well as revolutionizing their business models.
Smart manufacturing is not simply about increasing the efficiency of the fabrication process. The concept also represents a paradigm shift in the operation and management of the manufacturing company. Upgrading software is therefore as important as upgrading the hardware. For instance, the deployment of edge computing – the processing of data near their origins (i.e. fabrication equipment) – optimizes data transmissions between the factory and the cloud platform that oversees the plant. This in turn raises the efficiency of hardware at both ends. Another example in the software area is artificial intelligence (AI). Effective AI and data analytics tools can parse through vast amounts of information uploaded from factories and find new ways to improve the fabrication process. In sum, the integration of hard- and software is crucial to the development of smart manufacturing solutions.
Numerous companies across IT and manufacturing supply chains have already entered the market for smart manufacturing solutions, including major global brands such as Intel, Xilinx and Microsoft. Active Taiwan-based market entrants include Advantech, HIWIN and ICP DAS. The diversity of solution providers again reflects the importance of hard- and software integration. As the number of vendors increases, TrendForce projects that the size of the global smart manufacturing market will grow at a CAGR of 12.5 percent from 2017 to 2020.
Customers demand integrated solutions because the design architecture a smart manufacturing process is highly complex
For manufacturing companies, finding smart technologies that can address their specific needs has been a major challenge. Often, customers in the smart manufacturing market have to find different vendors to develop solutions for certain sections of their respective fabrication processes. Then, the customers have to combine the hard- and software that they have procured by themselves. Bringing these technologies together to create a tailored-made solution package is very difficult and can be costly. Thus, there has been some hesitation among manufacturers when it comes to investing in smart technologies.
TrendForce points out that companies such Siemens, GE and Schneider have recently launched their own unified Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms to meet the market demand for integrated solutions. There are also hardware vendors providing solutions that are highly compatible with different industrial hardware, software and cloud services.
For manufacturing companies, the goal of realizing smart manufacturing has been very difficult to achieve as there are hurdles in developing a unified design architecture and combining the various technologies. However, there has also been significant progress. Besides advances in hard- and software, networking standards for industrial applications have appeared (i.e. time-sensitive networking standards). Furthermore, the overall frameworks for IIoT, such as the Industrial Internet Reference Architecture (IIR) developed by the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), have matured during the past two to three years. The building of the infrastructure is now synergizing with innovations related to data applications, edge computing and cloud-based services (including the deployment of the hybrid cloud model). This in turn fosters a more stable, advantageous environment for developing solutions.
Going forward, vendors of cloud services will work their ways into the smart manufacturing market by offering solutions compatible with IT hardware for industrial applications. Correspondingly, hardware suppliers will first strengthen the foundation for smart manufacturing with more application-specific products that can better organize industrial data and connect to cloud-based platforms. Eventually, efforts from cloud service and hardware vendors will link up, and holistic solutions will emerge and provide manufacturers with unified platforms for managing their operations – the end goal for smart manufacturing.
TrendForce’s research also finds that manufacturing companies will adopt smart technologies and transform their operations gradually and in phases because of the complexities involved. They would have to make long-term, multi-year investments and commit millions or even tens of millions of dollars at every stage. Manufacturers therefore need to first identify the main challenges they need to overcome with the help smart technologies. Understanding their fundamentals will help companies gather the right data to use for revamping their fabrication processes as well as revolutionizing their business models.
Breaking ground in Nanjing: Bosch invests EUR 100 million The Bosch Group is further extending its manufacturing capacity in China. The supplier of technology and services is investing nearly EUR 100 million in a new plant in the south-eastern Chinese city of Nanjing.
Substantial investments in Solar equipment The Asian solar industry invested extremely in production equipment of crystalline cells as...
Nano Dimension collaborates with CAD MicroSolutions Nano Dimension Technologies signed a collaboration agreement with CAD MicroSolutions Inc to...
Lab Circuits upgrades facility Spanish PCB manufacturer Lab Circuits has undertaken a significant modernisation...
Comtech awarded contract modification from U.S. Army Maryland-based Command & Control Technologies group (part of Comtech’s Government...
Global market for Smart Manufacturing Solutions to top USD 320bn by 2020 Industry 4.0 is a concept that has attracted a lot of attention in the global marketplace since its...
ABB wins USD 30 million order to upgrade Nordic HVDC link ABB has won an order worth around USD 30 million from Svenska Kraftnät in Sweden and...
Advantech expands European Design-in Center Due to the increasing demand for application specific embedded computing systems...
Kuka invests millions in Germany Kuka is investing in its home location Augsburg. In the coming years, the automation specialist...
Note increased sales with 9% in 2Q/2017 Swedish EMS-provider Note achieved sales of SEK 585.5 million (EUR 61 million) in the...
North American PCB sales sluggish Strong PCB order growth moved the book-to-bill ratio up to 1.08 in June, while sales remained...
Rockwell to automate Foxconn's US facilities Hon Hai Precision and Rockwell Automation are collaborating to implement Connected Enterprise...
Foxconn takes lead in moving LCD production to North America Foxconn on July 26 announced the initiation of its 'Flying Eagle Project' in North America and a...
Flex with USD 6bn in quarterly revenue Flex announced net sales for the first quarter (ended June 30, 2017) were just over USD 6.0...
Upcoming device models will reinvigorate smartphone market The latest smartphone market research by TrendForce shows that global sales have been fairly...
CML receives development grant Cambridge Mechatronics and the University of Birmingham have received a grant from the UK...
Foxconn selects Wisconsin for US location EMS-giant Foxconn will be building a high-tech display manufacturing plant and...
Robotic Process Automation Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2025 According to a new report from Tractica, the market for RPA is developing rapidly, and the...
Ultra Electronics USSI awarded sonobuoy contracts The Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton joint venture for sonobuoy tech systems has been...
Rheinmetall wins major new air defence orders Rheinmetall has booked two important air defence orders, winning a new customer country...
Chip industry: 'Megadeals' have yet to surface The historic flood of merger and acquisition agreements that swept through the...
Mouser signs InvenSense Mouser Electronics signed a global distribution agreement with InvenSense, a TDK Group...
Eltek gets order of USD 2.1 million Eltek has received an order from an - unnamed - governmental authority for a project that...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments