Kuka invests millions in Germany
Kuka is investing in its home location Augsburg. In the coming years, the automation specialist will invest more than EUR 100 million in the expansion and modernisation of its headquarters in the east of Augsburg (Germany).
“Kuka has developed into a worldwide innovation leader in Industrie 4.0 in recent years,” says Dr. Till Reuter, CEO of Kuka AG. “A key factor in this global success are Kuka’s German roots. We are investing in our home location and thus in our innovative strength.”
The construction project includes a new parking garage with 1'000 spaces, a new, two-level production hall as well as a new training center and an office tower. The new buildings are to be completed successively by 2025 and will provide room for a total of 1'600 workstations. This will not only create opportunities for new jobs, but also compensate for the current shortage of space. Beyond this, the planned Kuka Campus is intended to encourage start-ups and partnerships with other companies and the Augsburg Innovation Park.
“Our home location meets important prerequisites for our development. The participation in start-ups and partnerships with business and science represent key aspects here,” notes Dr. Reuter. “Augsburg offers us the right environment for this.” Last year in summer, Kuka already inaugurated its new Development and Technology Center on Zugspitzstrasse in Augsburg. Thanks to this new concept, the training and production areas as well as further office spaces will be incorporated into a structure that is modern and can be expanded on a modular basis.
Image (from left to right): Carola Leitmeir and Armin Kolb, members of KUKA's works council and members of Kuka's supervisory board, Kuka CFO Peter Mohnen, Lord mayor of Augsburg Dr. Kurt Gribl, Bavaria's minister of economic affairs Ilse Aigner, Kuka CEO Dr. Till Reuter, Michael Leppek, vice-chairman of the supervisory board, Eva Weber, 2nd lord mayor of the city of Augsburg and Gerd Merkle, Head of the building department of the city of Augsburg.
