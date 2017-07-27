© foxconn

Foxconn selects Wisconsin for US location

EMS-giant Foxconn will be building a high-tech display manufacturing plant and technology campus in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Foxconn will make an initial investment of USD 10 billion (over the space of 4 years) to build its new manufacturing facility in the U.S. that could eventually employ up to 13'000 people.



Governor Scott Walker said Wisconsin will award USD 3 billion in incentives and sign a memorandum of understanding on the investment, although state legislature will need to approve the incentives package. About half is for capital costs and nearly half for workforce development. There are also some sales tax exemption incentives, a Reuters article states.