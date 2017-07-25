Sanmina with revenue of USD 1.71 billion

© Sanmina (illustration purpose only)

EMS-provider Sanmina reported on revenue of USD 1.71 billion for the third fiscal quarter ended July 1, 2017. This compares to USD 1.68 billion in the prior quarter and USD 1.67 billion for the same period of fiscal 2016.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017 Outlook

Revenue between USD 1.725 billion to 1.775 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share between USD 0.61 to 0.67

GAAP operating income in the third quarter was USD 66.6 million or 3.9 percent of revenue, compared to USD 54.6 million or 3.3 percent of revenue for the third quarter fiscal 2016. GAAP net income in the third quarter was USD 36.4 million, compared to USD 29.5 million for the same period a year ago. GAAP diluted earnings per share were USD 0.47, compared to USD 0.38 in the third quarter of fiscal 2016."We delivered good results for the quarter. We continue to execute well and deliver consistent operating margin and solid cash generation," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our customer base and pipeline of new opportunities remain solid. We are confident in our ability to drive operational improvements and growth in 2017 and execution of our strategy supports a promising future."