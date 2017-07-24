© vladek dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 24, 2017
ST Engineering receives SGD 650m in Aerospace deals
Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd (ST Aerospace) secured new contracts worth about SGD 650m in the second quarter of 2017 for services ranging from heavy airframe and engine maintenance, component repair and overhaul to freighter conversion.
The heavy airframe maintenance contracts include a long-term agreement, announced in June, that ST Aerospace’s US affiliate company, VT San Antonio Aerospace (VT SAA), secured from Air Canada to service the airline’s flagship 787 Dreamliner fleet. With the first Air Canada 787 successfully redelivered after it underwent C1-checks at VT SAA’s facility in San Antonio, US, in May, ST Aerospace became the first MRO service provider in the Americas to perform heavy maintenance on the 787.
Among the other heavy maintenance contracts clinched during the quarter were agreements to service CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B engines for a European and Middle Eastern Airline respectively, as well as agreements to service the 747 and 767 aircraft for American airlines. Other long-term contracts won during the quarter included an agreement for a labour Charge-Per-Aircraft-Landing programme to service the wheels and brakes of a low-cost carrier’s Airbus A320 fleet.
ST Aerospace gained momentum in its A330-300 passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversion programme during the quarter when its joint venture with Airbus, Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), secured additional four firm and 10 optional A330-300P2F conversions from DHL Express. This agreement, also announced in June, follows the launch contract for four similar A330-300P2F conversions that was also awarded by DHL Express in July last year. The first aircraft under the launch contract is currently undergoing conversion at EFW’s Dresden, Germany-based facilities, and is on track to be redelivered by the end of 2017.
Among the other heavy maintenance contracts clinched during the quarter were agreements to service CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B engines for a European and Middle Eastern Airline respectively, as well as agreements to service the 747 and 767 aircraft for American airlines. Other long-term contracts won during the quarter included an agreement for a labour Charge-Per-Aircraft-Landing programme to service the wheels and brakes of a low-cost carrier’s Airbus A320 fleet.
ST Aerospace gained momentum in its A330-300 passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversion programme during the quarter when its joint venture with Airbus, Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), secured additional four firm and 10 optional A330-300P2F conversions from DHL Express. This agreement, also announced in June, follows the launch contract for four similar A330-300P2F conversions that was also awarded by DHL Express in July last year. The first aircraft under the launch contract is currently undergoing conversion at EFW’s Dresden, Germany-based facilities, and is on track to be redelivered by the end of 2017.
Meyer Burger and a EUR 20 million contract Meyer Burger has received additional orders for its MAiA 2.1 system with MB PERC cell...
VirTex invests in a Juki FX-3 Placer Brad Heath, CEO and owner of EMS-provider VirTex, has taken delivery of a Juki FX-3 Speed Placer.
Zollner expands Zandt location for more production German EMS-provider Zollner Elektronik AG is expanding its main production facility in Zandt with a 12'500 sqm production hall. The new production is dedicated to the manufacturing of medical products (FDA approved).
ST Engineering receives SGD 650m in Aerospace deals Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd (ST Aerospace) secured new contracts worth...
‘Micro LED-like’ products will be available in 2018 A major bottleneck in the commercialization of Micro LED displays is the mass transfer of...
Camtek sells PCB business for USD 35 million Camtek has signed a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Principle Capital, a...
Prototype of NASA Cislunar Habitat a Lockheed Martin build Refurbishing a shuttle-era cargo container used to transfer cargo to the International Space Station, Lockheed Martin is prototyping a deep space habitat for NASA at Kennedy Space Center.
Würth Elektronik and Fela collaborating on researching new technology Despite current stability and positive sales growth in the circuit board industry, it must be...
Robotics industry will reach USD 237bn in global revenue by 2022 Consumer robots, enterprise robots, autonomous vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles growth...
Rohde & Schwarz systems for London City Airport Digital Tower Rohde & Schwarz has been selected by British air traffic service provider NATS to supply...
Plexus reports on 3Q/2017 revenue increase US-based EMS-provider Plexus reported on USD 619 million revenue for its fiscal third...
ST Electronics secures contracts worth about EUR 311m in 2Q/2017 ST Engineering's electronics arm, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST...
Prices of lithium battery cells to go up in 2H/2017 The global market for lithium batteries witnessed an average price increase of 15% to 25% for...
Rehm opens new branch in Taiwan Together with long-term clients and business partners, the Rehm team celebrated the opening of...
Incap Group’s CEO to change Ville Vuori, President and CEO of Incap Group has resigned and will pursue his career in the...
Merlin invests in Schmoll equipment Merlin Circuit Technology has purchased and implemented a Schmoll MDI for direct imaging...
2H17 DRAM, NAND ASP growth to cool, but yearly growth strong Sales of both memory types—DRAM and NAND—are expected to set record highs this year. In both cases, the strong annual upturn in sales is being driven almost entirely by fast-rising average selling prices, writes market...
Northrop Grumman delivers satellite communications to ADF The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has selected Northrop Grumman to provide...
Benchmark gets new VP Global Operations Benchmark Electronics has appointed Michael Buseman as Executive Vice President of...
PCB industry booming in May 2017 Turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region was exceptionally high in...
Next Energy Technologies awarded USD 2.5M from US Department of Energy Next Energy Technologies were selected to receive a USD 2.5 million award from the U.S...
Semi content in electronic systems to set new record in 2017 IC Insights forecasts that the 2017 global electronic systems market will grow by only 2...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments