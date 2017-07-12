OSI Systems receives spare parts order worth $20 million

OSI Systems' Security division has received ar USD 20 million order to provide spare parts to support Z-Backscatter cargo and vehicle inspection (CVI) systems.

OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, "We are excited to receive this order and support this customer’s mission to provide security for people and critical infrastructure. This award was received on the final day of our fourth quarter and wrapped up a very strong quarter of Security division bookings."