Electronics Production | July 12, 2017
OSI Systems receives spare parts order worth $20 million
OSI Systems' Security division has received ar USD 20 million order to provide spare parts to support Z-Backscatter cargo and vehicle inspection (CVI) systems.
OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, "We are excited to receive this order and support this customer’s mission to provide security for people and critical infrastructure. This award was received on the final day of our fourth quarter and wrapped up a very strong quarter of Security division bookings."
NEO Tech invests in new facility – consolidates Massachusetts operations EMS provider NEO Tech plans to combine its two existing New England locations into a single...
Nevs president to leave the company Mattias Bergman, President of electric car maker Nevs, will leave his position as of 1...
Nichia remained revenue leader in China’s LED package market for 2016 Steady growth in the LED lighting market supported the capacity expansion efforts of LED chip...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsNew ultra-flexible ultrasonic sensors This ultrasonic sensor supports wide distance detection at low power, making it well suited to a range of position sensing applications. The PGA460 is highly integrated with a programmable digital core, and enables object detection...
Successful first half of 2017 for Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica Elmatica can report of a successful 2017 so far. In the two first quarters, the company...
Minnetronix completes facility expansion Minnetronix, Inc., a medical technology company, has completed a 22'000 square foot...
SMS opens UK based dedicated development centre for rapid NPI The UK electronics company has officially opened the doors to ints new dedicated in-house Product Development Centre.
Stadium opens new connectivity division HQ in Sweden Stadium Group has officially inaugurated the company's new headquarters for the connectivity...
Prices of NOR Flash products go up 20% sequentially for 3Q Increasing demand for AMOLED panels from smartphone brands and the rising production of ICs...
Saab and Lockheed Martin awarded contract for training system to the US... Saab in cooperation with Lockheed Martin have been awarded a contract for training...
Mitel completes acquisition of Toshiba Unified Communications Systems... Mite has completed the acquisition of certain assets, inventory and support...
Agilent Technologies acquires Cobalt Light Systems Agilent Technologies informs that it has acquired Oxfordshire, UK-based Cobalt Light Systems...
AWS Electronics achieves NADCAP approval for 6th year running EMS provider AWS Electronics Group, has successfully achieved NADCAP certification at its...
Sanmina expands its technology center in Southern California Sanmina Corporation is expanding its technology center in Costa Mesa, California.The...
EDA industry revenue increase for 1Q/2017 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 10.5 percent...
BMZ Poland moves into new building in Gliwice In the middle of July approximately 650 employees of the BMZ Group in Poland will...
Meyer Burger gets CHF 12 million REC Group has awarded Meyer Burger a contract for the delivery and installation of the latest...
Ericsson updates on Greek investigation into contract from 1999 The Swedish company is providing an update on the ongoing investigation in Greece...
MonBat buys two German lithium-ion battery companies Monbat has acquired 100 percent of all tangible and intangible assets of both Gaia...
Bob Eulau to head Sanmina EMS-provider Sanmina has appointed Bob Eulau as Chief Executive Officer and a member...
AMOLED panel market to surge 63 percent in 2017 The global active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) panel market is forecast to surge...
Éolane gets new investor, Hivest Capital Partners French EMS-provider éolane has formalized an agreement with new investor Hivest Capital...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments