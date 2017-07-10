© cobaltlight General | July 10, 2017
Agilent Technologies acquires Cobalt Light Systems
Agilent Technologies informs that it has acquired Oxfordshire, UK-based Cobalt Light Systems, a provider of Raman spectroscopic instruments for the pharmaceutical industry, applied markets and public safety.
Cobalt’s suite of benchtop and handheld/portable Raman spectroscopic instruments are based on proprietary technologies that enable through-barrier identification of chemicals and materials. By enabling measurement through opaque barriers and surfaces, Cobalt’s solutions can analyze whole tablets or inside sealed containers reducing the need for quarantines and time-consuming sample processing and testing in pharmaceutical QC, hazardous chemical ID and security.
Cobalt’s customers include global pharmaceutical companies, and more than 75 airports across Europe and Asia-Pacific, including eight of the 10 largest European airports, with over 500 devices deployed at airport checkpoints. Recently, Cobalt has entered the hazardous substances markets with its handheld platform, the companies states in a joint press release.
“Raman spectroscopy is one of the fastest-growing segments in spectroscopy,” said Phil Binns, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Spectroscopy and Vacuum Solutions Division. “This acquisition gives our customers access to state-of-the-art Raman spectroscopy technology. It also provides Agilent immediate entry into this fast-growing segment with a highly competitive, differentiated offering.”
“This is exactly the type of acquisition that Agilent’s strategy calls for – one that expands our market share and provides immediate benefits to our customers,” said Patrick Kaltenbach, president of Agilent’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group. “We’re focused on delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers, and Cobalt’s Raman spectroscopy product and team meet and exceed that criterion.”
Agilent is acquiring Cobalt for GBP 40 million in cash. Cobalt is privately held with 52 employees. Cobalt’s CEO will remain with Agilent as the Director of Raman Spectroscopy. Oxford will become Agilent’s global center for Raman spectroscopy.
