© BMZ Poland Electronics Production | July 07, 2017
BMZ Poland moves into new building in Gliwice
In the middle of July approximately 650 employees of the BMZ Group in Poland will move into the new company building 'Alberta Einsteina'.
"With the new building, we are very well positioned for the rapidly growing market for lithium-ion battery systems. We can further expand our production. E-busses are increasingly used in the public sector, which makes this sector especially interesting for us", explains Sven Bauer, CEO & Founder of the BMZ Group.
"We invested about EUR 20 million in the new building for BMZ Poland," says Bauer. "We started construction in 2016 and now, 1.5 years later, we are moving in."
BMZ Poland focuses on the development of e-bus batteries for the public transport sector. BMZ Poland was founded in 2010, had a turnover of about USD 88.9 million in 2016 and employs about 650 employees. By the end of 2017, more than 300 workers will work in production at BMZ in Poland, a press release states.
"We invested about EUR 20 million in the new building for BMZ Poland," says Bauer. "We started construction in 2016 and now, 1.5 years later, we are moving in."
BMZ Poland focuses on the development of e-bus batteries for the public transport sector. BMZ Poland was founded in 2010, had a turnover of about USD 88.9 million in 2016 and employs about 650 employees. By the end of 2017, more than 300 workers will work in production at BMZ in Poland, a press release states.
BMZ Poland moves into new building in Gliwice In the middle of July approximately 650 employees of the BMZ Group in Poland will...
Meyer Burger gets CHF 12 million REC Group has awarded Meyer Burger a contract for the delivery and installation of the latest...
Ericsson updates on Greek investigation into contract from 1999 The Swedish company is providing an update on the ongoing investigation in Greece...
MonBat buys two German lithium-ion battery companies Monbat has acquired 100 percent of all tangible and intangible assets of both Gaia...
Bob Eulau to head Sanmina EMS-provider Sanmina has appointed Bob Eulau as Chief Executive Officer and a member...
AMOLED panel market to surge 63 percent in 2017 The global active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) panel market is forecast to surge...
Éolane gets new investor, Hivest Capital Partners French EMS-provider éolane has formalized an agreement with new investor Hivest Capital...
Hanza signs agreement with Getinge Hanza Holding has signed an agreement with Getinge for component and systems...
Daimler builds battery factory in Beijing The German company is continuing to pursue its electric offensive and is gearing up for...
Göttle invest in modernisation of production German manufacturer Göttle GmbH & Co KG continues to invest in the modernisation of its...
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021 Embedded imaging applications in cars, security, machine vision, medical, virtual reality, wearable...
Rheinmetall to modernise Boxer command vehicles Rheinmetall moderises 38 Boxer multipurpose armoured transport vehicles for the...
Saab to upgrade Swedish Corvettes Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel...
Mycronic receives order for replacement mask writer Sweden-based Mycronic has received an order for a mask writer replacing an older system...
Overall ASP of DRAM products go up 5% sequentially in 3Q DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that DRAM suppliers are now negotiating...
Nanoco receives supply order for CFQD resin Nanoco Group plc, developer and manufacturer of cadmium-free quantum dots and other...
Clavister gets EMS-provider Sanmina on board Clavister and EMS-provider Sanmina to produce "all Swedish" security appliances hardware in...
Suss MicroTec continue production in Corona, USA Suss MicroTec will continue the production of UV projection scanners (scanners) at the...
Unimicron starts rebuilding in Geldern The Unimicron Germany GmbH, formerly Ruwel International, has started with the rebuilding of its inner-layer production facility in Geldern (Germany). The factory was completely destroyed in a fire at the end of...
Northvolt homes in on two targets for battery production Northvolt took the next step towards establishing a large-scale battery factory in...
KSG acquires Häusermann Effective June 30, 2017, KSG Leiterplatten GmbH (Gornsdorf) has acquired 100 percent of...
Jabil and a new Silver Creek facility EMS-provider Jabil is officially opening its new 110'000 square foot Silver Creek mechanical...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments