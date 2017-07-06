© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Éolane gets new investor, Hivest Capital Partners

French EMS-provider éolane has formalized an agreement with new investor Hivest Capital Partners investment fund, for the end of July.

Éolane has enjoyed an uninterrupted growth for more than 30 years and has reached a turnover of EUR 360 million, thanks to its 700 clients. The company totals 24 subsidiaries in 5 countries and 3'200 staff. Hivest Capital Partners will bring additonal funding to support the continued growth of the group.



This new phase will be led by Christophe Malrin, who will follow Paul Raguin as Chief Executive of the Group. Paul Raguin will continue to take part in the development of the group and its strategic choices as President of the Supervisory Board.



“The opening of this new chapter in Eolane’s history is the continuity of an industrial and commercial strategy deliberately oriented towards our clients, combining innovation, service, reactivity and flexibility. Together with my future co-shareholders, the managing team and all our collaborators, we intend to go forward with the development of the Group, with an organic and external profitable growth, supported by an industrial and operational excellence, matching our ambitions” Paul Raguin explained.