© vladek dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 04, 2017
Nanoco receives supply order fro CFQD resin
Nanoco Group plc, developer and manufacturer of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials, has received its first commercial order from Wah Hong Industrial Corporation.
The CFQD resin products, which will be produced in Nanoco’s manufacturing facility in Runcorn and delivered to Wah Hong, will be converted into films by Wah Hong and supplied to an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for usage in TV and monitor products.
This first order is for initial production, which is expected to ramp up over the coming months. Nanoco and Wah Hong expect that products containing Nanoco’s CFQD resin will begin appearing in the international display market during the second half of the 2017 calendar year.
Further demonstrating the Group’s continued momentum, Nanoco confirms that its CFQD technology is now being evaluated in 16 active TV and monitor programmes with 13 major OEMs (4 April 2017: 14 active programmes with 9 OEMs).
C P Yeh, President of Wah Hong Industrial Corp, said: “We are pleased to announce our first orders for Nanoco’s CFQD resin following an extensive trial sampling programme performed over recent months. As a business, we recently invested in a new, wider coating line that will enable films large enough to fit 100 inch TVs to be produced and we remain on track to commence production of CFQD films for our customers during the second half of 2017."
Michael Edelman, CEO of Nanoco, adds: "After announcing in April that Nanoco is engaged with more near term commercial opportunities than at any time in its history, I am delighted to confirm the first commercial orders of our CFQD resin for delivery in July 2017. This represents a significant milestone for our business and justification of the commercial potential for Nanoco’s cadmium-free quantum dot technology in the international display industry. We are confident that the scale of orders should increase over the coming months. In light of increasing global regulations restricting the use of cadmium, including the imminent ban by the European Commission of cadmium in display products, manufacturers across the world are seeking more sustainable solutions that still deliver outstanding color performance."
This first order is for initial production, which is expected to ramp up over the coming months. Nanoco and Wah Hong expect that products containing Nanoco’s CFQD resin will begin appearing in the international display market during the second half of the 2017 calendar year.
Further demonstrating the Group’s continued momentum, Nanoco confirms that its CFQD technology is now being evaluated in 16 active TV and monitor programmes with 13 major OEMs (4 April 2017: 14 active programmes with 9 OEMs).
C P Yeh, President of Wah Hong Industrial Corp, said: “We are pleased to announce our first orders for Nanoco’s CFQD resin following an extensive trial sampling programme performed over recent months. As a business, we recently invested in a new, wider coating line that will enable films large enough to fit 100 inch TVs to be produced and we remain on track to commence production of CFQD films for our customers during the second half of 2017."
Michael Edelman, CEO of Nanoco, adds: "After announcing in April that Nanoco is engaged with more near term commercial opportunities than at any time in its history, I am delighted to confirm the first commercial orders of our CFQD resin for delivery in July 2017. This represents a significant milestone for our business and justification of the commercial potential for Nanoco’s cadmium-free quantum dot technology in the international display industry. We are confident that the scale of orders should increase over the coming months. In light of increasing global regulations restricting the use of cadmium, including the imminent ban by the European Commission of cadmium in display products, manufacturers across the world are seeking more sustainable solutions that still deliver outstanding color performance."
Overall ASP of DRAM products go up 5% sequentially in 3Q DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that DRAM suppliers are now negotiating...
Nanoco receives supply order fro CFQD resin Nanoco Group plc, developer and manufacturer of cadmium-free quantum dots and other...
Clavister gets EMS-provider Sanmina on board Clavister and EMS-provider Sanmina to produce "all Swedish" security appliances hardware in...
Suss MicroTec continue production in Corona, USA Suss MicroTec will continue the production of UV projection scanners (scanners) at the...
Unimicron starts rebuilding in Geldern The Unimicron Germany GmbH, formerly Ruwel International, has started with the rebuilding of its inner-layer production facility in Geldern (Germany). The factory was completely destroyed in a fire at the end of...
Northvolt homes in on two targets for battery production Northvolt took the next step towards establishing a large-scale battery factory in...
KSG acquires Häusermann Effective June 30, 2017, KSG Leiterplatten GmbH (Gornsdorf) has acquired 100 percent of...
Jabil and a new Silver Creek facility EMS-provider Jabil is officially opening its new 110'000 square foot Silver Creek mechanical...
Rheinmetall wins EUR multimillion-order Rheinmetall has won a major order from the German Bundeswehr with a gross value...
BlueTea helps send Boeing into space BlueTea, a Dutch developer of modular 3D training simulations based in the Province of Limburg, will help Boeing send the astronauts piloting its CST100 Starliner spacecraft into orbit.
Note becomes myFC’s volume manufacturing partner After a period of close collaboration, Note has been selected as myFC’s volume...
GomSpace opens North American office The aerospace industry is growing heavily in the US, and a considerable proportion of venture capitalist investments are concentrated around business models that make use of nanosatellites.
Adaptsys equipment at work at Action Circuits An advanced automated programming system supplied by Adaptsys is boosting...
Diebold Nixdorf sell legacy business to Cennox Diebold Nixdorf has agreed to sell its legacy Diebold business in the United Kingdom to Cennox...
Eltek receives USD 1.4M loan from Nistec PCB manufacturer Eltek has obtained a loan of NIS 5 million (USD 1.4 million) from Nistec...
Danutek adds to headcount Distributor Danutek, the daughter company of Altus, is increasing its presence in Europe...
MicroVision ships initial production display engines MicroVision has begun shipments of its small form factor display engine to its...
Worldwide wearables market to nearly double by 2021 As the wearables market transforms, total shipment volumes are expected to...
OHB Italia and Arianespace to launch PRISMA satellite OHB Italia Spa and Arianespace signed the launch contract for the Italian Space Agency’s...
Sunstone Circuits invests in Orbotech equipment Sunstone Circuits has added an Orbotech Paragon 9800 to its Oregon manufacturing facility.
Stadium Group upgrades UK Power facility Stadium Stontronics has significantly upgraded its Reading-based facility with the...
RUAG Space Sweden opens new facility in Linköping RUAG Space inaugurated its new production facility in Linköping in Sweden. This expansion...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments