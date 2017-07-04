© Northvolt Electronics Production | July 04, 2017
Northvolt homes in on two targets for battery production
Northvolt took the next step towards establishing a large-scale battery factory in Europe. Public consultations will start in the two Swedish municipalities Skellefteå and Västerås.
Following this spring’s discussions with eight Swedish and two Finnish municipalities, Northvolt has, after careful consideration, decided to begin consultations for the establishment of the factory in Västerås and Skellefteå. The decision to proceed with two municipalities contemporaneously is due to the ambitious schedule, where the necessity of receiving an environmental permit quickly is essential to keep the timetable.
"After an in-depth analysis of ten strong candidates for the location of Northvolt's first factory, we have agreed that these two locations are the most favourable alternatives. Electrification and storage of renewable energy are key to a carbon neutral society, and we have witnessed great enthusiasm for the project during our dialogues with representatives in both Västerås and Skellefteå", said Peter Carlsson, CEO of Northvolt.
Northvolt’s planned construction requires a specialized permit, and the planned operations require an environmental assessment. The application process includes a local consultation process, which will begin during the autumn. During the consultation process, environmental impacts and potential risks associated with the project will be analysed. The report from the consultation process is part of the required material for the environmental permit application.
"We are moving at a very fast pace, which is necessary if we want to take on a leading role in the European market and meet the growing demand for batteries. The possibility for us to achieve a professional and timely environmental assessment is crucial. That is the reason why we will proceed with a parallel consultation process together with two municipalities”, said Peter Carlsson.
