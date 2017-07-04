© Unimicron PCB | July 04, 2017
Unimicron starts rebuilding in Geldern
The Unimicron Germany GmbH, formerly Ruwel International, has started with the rebuilding of its inner-layer production facility in Geldern (Germany). The factory was completely destroyed in a fire at the end of 2016.
Short-term deliberations to rebuild the factory elsewhere could not be realised due to time restraints. The new factory will be build at the old location, scheduled for completion in November 2017.
"Now we have started the demolition of the burnt-out ruin" explains managing director of Unimicron Germany GmbH, Gerard van Dierendonck. "From March 1, 2018, we want to continue where we left off. And in the same place."
The construction of the building is scheduled to be completed in mid-November. Production will be fully ramped up from March next year. Since the production of inner-layer (Masslam) in the - now destroyed - "Plant 2" was impossible after the fire, the production had to be transferred to the Unimicron facility in Kunshan.
"Since then, our inner-layers have mostly come from Asia; via plane", the managing director describes the current transitional solution. "We are looking forward to the day when our own production is back at 100 percent in Geldern."
At the end of 2016, the building and the entire machine park were completely destroyed. There were no casualties.
