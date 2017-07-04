© jabil

Jabil and a new Silver Creek facility

EMS-provider Jabil is officially opening its new 110'000 square foot Silver Creek mechanical integration facility in San Jose (USA).

“The semiconductor revolution that began here in Silicon Valley may have altered the global economy, but its new products and technologies still rely on metalcraft design and assembly for it to thrive,” said Craig Trotter, vice president of Jabil’s Capital Equipment Sector. “The launch of Silver Creek coincides with Jabil’s 30-year anniversary as a major manufacturing resource for customers in Silicon Valley. Together with our nearby Great Oaks and Blue Sky facilities, Silver Creek marks a significant expansion of our mission to support end-to-end development of the digital era’s next-generation of products.”



“I want to thank Jabil for their continued investment in San Jose, where they have helped drive economic growth in Silicon Valley for three decades, and to congratulate them on their leadership in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) industry,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said. “We are grateful for the nearly 1,000 jobs Jabil provides and we look forward to supporting the company’s continued success in our city.”



Jabil’s new Silver Creek facility houses over 110,500 square feet of multiple-class clean rooms for high-purity assembly and welding operations, as well as manufacturing space for sheet metal fabrication, pipe bending, orbital welding, frame assembly and system integration.