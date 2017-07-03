© blue tea Electronics Production | July 03, 2017
BlueTea helps send Boeing into space
BlueTea, a Dutch developer of modular 3D training simulations based in the Province of Limburg, will help Boeing send the astronauts piloting its CST100 Starliner spacecraft into orbit.
Boeing has contracted the firm to build a Virtual Reality system based on advanced Simulated Training technology and BlueTea’s own VirtualStudio software. Thanks to this system, astronauts can prepare for the unique challenges of their spaceflight while they still have both feet planted safely on Earth.
Boeing's CST-100 Starliner is under development in collaboration with NASA's Commercial Crew Program to transport humans to low-Earth orbit destinations, such as the International Space Station. It takes extensive training for astronauts to learn how to handle any situation that could arise in the harsh environment of space. Through high-fidelity training simulations and now virtual reality systems, Starliner pilots will be equipped with the right skills to make split-second decisions and ensure mission success.
Ultimately, the point of the system is to provide astronauts a safe and cost-effective training environment in the form of a fully virtual 3D cockpit. Ruud Dullens, CEO of BlueTea: “BlueTea’s experience in developing flexible, high-fidelity training simulations using the latest immersive technology, like virtual and augmented reality, enables clients to train at any time, place and circumstance.” Each and every component of the Starliner’s virtual cockpit, right down to the tiniest switch, must be digitally connected to the spacecraft’s physical simulator located in Houston. That way, astronauts can prepare for every possible scenario, both virtually and in the real world.
Boeing will be integrating the software developed by BlueTea into its own systems and coordinating between Boeing’s Virtual Reality Lab in Philadelphia and the Starliner training systems in Houston.
The first phase of the project involves creating a 3D simulation of part of the cockpit and linking it to the hardware simulator. For this, BlueTea uses VirtualStudio, a software package that it developed in-house. The software is unique in the world of 3D training simulations because its intelligent 3D models and training scenarios are completely separate. That means that the training manager can come up with endless combinations of controls, tools and events. The second phase of the project involves developing a full 3D cockpit and using VirtualStudio® to communicate with the hardware simulator. From that point on, the astronauts in training can use the scenarios designed by their training manager in the VR lab to practice in a real-time and fully interactive environment, no matter where they are in the world or what medium they have available (PC, tablet, VR glasses and other devices).
Boeing's CST-100 Starliner is under development in collaboration with NASA's Commercial Crew Program to transport humans to low-Earth orbit destinations, such as the International Space Station. It takes extensive training for astronauts to learn how to handle any situation that could arise in the harsh environment of space. Through high-fidelity training simulations and now virtual reality systems, Starliner pilots will be equipped with the right skills to make split-second decisions and ensure mission success.
Ultimately, the point of the system is to provide astronauts a safe and cost-effective training environment in the form of a fully virtual 3D cockpit. Ruud Dullens, CEO of BlueTea: “BlueTea’s experience in developing flexible, high-fidelity training simulations using the latest immersive technology, like virtual and augmented reality, enables clients to train at any time, place and circumstance.” Each and every component of the Starliner’s virtual cockpit, right down to the tiniest switch, must be digitally connected to the spacecraft’s physical simulator located in Houston. That way, astronauts can prepare for every possible scenario, both virtually and in the real world.
Boeing will be integrating the software developed by BlueTea into its own systems and coordinating between Boeing’s Virtual Reality Lab in Philadelphia and the Starliner training systems in Houston.
The first phase of the project involves creating a 3D simulation of part of the cockpit and linking it to the hardware simulator. For this, BlueTea uses VirtualStudio, a software package that it developed in-house. The software is unique in the world of 3D training simulations because its intelligent 3D models and training scenarios are completely separate. That means that the training manager can come up with endless combinations of controls, tools and events. The second phase of the project involves developing a full 3D cockpit and using VirtualStudio® to communicate with the hardware simulator. From that point on, the astronauts in training can use the scenarios designed by their training manager in the VR lab to practice in a real-time and fully interactive environment, no matter where they are in the world or what medium they have available (PC, tablet, VR glasses and other devices).
BlueTea helps send Boeing into space BlueTea, a Dutch developer of modular 3D training simulations based in the Province of Limburg, will help Boeing send the astronauts piloting its CST100 Starliner spacecraft into orbit.
Note becomes myFC’s volume manufacturing partner After a period of close collaboration, Note has been selected as myFC’s volume...
GomSpace opens North American office The aerospace industry is growing heavily in the US, and a considerable proportion of venture capitalist investments are concentrated around business models that make use of nanosatellites.
Adaptsys equipment at work at Action Circuits An advanced automated programming system supplied by Adaptsys is boosting...
Diebold Nixdorf sell legacy business to Cennox Diebold Nixdorf has agreed to sell its legacy Diebold business in the United Kingdom to Cennox...
Eltek receives USD 1.4M loan from Nistec PCB manufacturer Eltek has obtained a loan of NIS 5 million (USD 1.4 million) from Nistec...
Danutek adds to headcount Distributor Danutek, the daughter company of Altus, is increasing its presence in Europe...
MicroVision ships initial production display engines MicroVision has begun shipments of its small form factor display engine to its...
Worldwide wearables market to nearly double by 2021 As the wearables market transforms, total shipment volumes are expected to...
OHB Italia and Arianespace to launch PRISMA satellite OHB Italia Spa and Arianespace signed the launch contract for the Italian Space Agency’s...
Sunstone Circuits invests in Orbotech equipment Sunstone Circuits has added an Orbotech Paragon 9800 to its Oregon manufacturing facility.
Stadium Group upgrades UK Power facility Stadium Stontronics has significantly upgraded its Reading-based facility with the...
RUAG Space Sweden opens new facility in Linköping RUAG Space inaugurated its new production facility in Linköping in Sweden. This expansion...
Samsung opens USD 380M facility in South Carolina Samsung reached an agreement with the State of South Carolina to open a home appliance...
Brexit negotiations are all about limiting damages Brexit will be a burden on the economy. Both parties are called upon to quickly reach agreement...
Daqri partners with Flex Flex and LA-based Augmented Reality (AR) platform specialist Daqri have entered into an agreement to manufacture Augmented Reality headsets at the Flex facility in Cork, Ireland, beginning this summer.
NextFlex ramps pilot manufacturing for flexible hybrid electronics NextFlex has begun the ramp of its Technology Hub's pilot manufacturing line with the...
EL AL Airlines orders additional Smiths Detection systems EL AL Airlines has purchased 11 additional CTX 5800 explosives detection systems (EDS) to...
Accident at LGD’s Gen-8.5 Fab in South Korea will tighten supply LG Display (LGD) suffered a serious disruption to its production of large-size LCD...
Saab gets contract from Airbus Helicopters Defence and security company Saab has received a contract from Airbus Helicopters for the...
LiDAR sensor automotive market fastest growth in Europe The automotive LiDAR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.32 percent, from an...
Audi goes electric in Brussels German car manufacturer Audi is embracing an electric future; production of the Audi e-tron...
OHB System builds a further eight navigation satellites ESA and the European Commission award OHB System AG a contract for a further eight navigation satellites. The contract is worth EUR 324 million.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments