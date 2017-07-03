© Rheinmetall Electronics Production | July 03, 2017
Rheinmetall wins EUR multimillion-order
Rheinmetall has won a major order from the German Bundeswehr with a gross value of EUR 370 million (net value: EUR 310 million).
The Düsseldorf-based tech group is to supply enough “Future Soldier – Expanded System” (IdZ-ES) soldier systems to equip 68 infantry platoons. The contract signing ceremony took place at Germany’s Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) in Koblenz. The new systems will be delivered between 2018 and late 2020.
Since 2012, the Bundeswehr has procured three lots, a total of 90 systems, each of which is designed to equip a ten-man section or squad. The 68 platoon systems are enough to equip over 2'460 soldiers.
The battery-powered core computer – worn on the soldier’s back and thus known as the “electronic backbone” – controls all the devices and sensors carried by the soldier via various interfaces. Its principal functions include power supply management, access control and monitoring, the soldier information system for map and situation display, navigation, reporting, exchange of reconnaissance and target data, processing sensor data (e.g. own position, line of sight), operator interfaces and visualization as well as system configuration.
The soldier can control the Soldier Command System and communication via a manually operated control and display unit known by its German initials as the BAG. All relevant data concerning the current situation, the position of friendly forces (blue force tracking), the mission and system status are displayed either on the BAG or, alternatively, on the OLED helmet display.
