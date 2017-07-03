© gomspace Electronics Production | July 03, 2017
GomSpace opens North American office
The aerospace industry is growing heavily in the US, and a considerable proportion of venture capitalist investments are concentrated around business models that make use of nanosatellites.
North America is the world’s single largest market for nanosatellites, and Silicon Valley has also begun seeing the potential in the type of nanosatellites that GomSpace produces. At the same time, the Pentagon and NASA have launched projects with nanosatellites – a development that GomSpace wants to be close to.
- Throughout some time, we’ve been active in North America, but we’d like to be even closer to the market as it is growing considerably. There’s a large aerospace environment around Washington, which will therefore be a good place for us to be when we start hiring employees for the new office. We’re looking for highly skilled sales people, engineers and specialists for GomSpace North America, and we expect to be around five employees by the end of the year, says Niels Buus, CEO at GomSpace.
Elizabeth Driscoll, who comes from a position as Business Development Manager in Aerojet Rocketdyne in Seattle, has been appointed Director of Business Development in GomSpace North America.
