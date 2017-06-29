© orbotech

Sunstone Circuits invests in Orbotech equipment

Sunstone Circuits has added an Orbotech Paragon 9800 to its Oregon manufacturing facility.

“With the electronics industry continually requiring smaller and denser PCBs, with tighter manufacturing tolerances, Sunstone Circuits is again responding by adding necessary manufacturing technology to meet these needs. In our business of quick turnaround, high-tech US manufactured PCB prototyping, we are thrilled to be able to invest in equipment that streamlines our process, and improves our capabilities and quality,” said Sunstone’s Director of Operations, Nancy Viter.



“I am excited about of moving to digital imaging, it has positive impacts on both quality and waste,” said Ed Graham, Sunstone’s Environmental Health and Safety Manager, “which will benefit Sunstone, our customers and the environment as a whole.”