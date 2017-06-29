© Stadium Group Electronics Production | June 29, 2017
Stadium Group upgrades UK Power facility
Stadium Stontronics has significantly upgraded its Reading-based facility with the addition of a new dedicated manufacturing cell for the production of custom power supplies, a new warehouse space, plus a large ESD controlled test facility.
Extending its premises in Reading to more than 25'000 square feet, the business today specialises in the manufacture and distribution of AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, desktops, plugtops, custom power solutions, cable products, primarily for the industrial, medical, security, LED lighting and single board computing markets.
Stadium Stontronics Managing Director Martin Brabham commented:
“The expansion demonstrates our commitment to building a world class power supply business with dedicated design, manufacturing, assembly and distribution capabilities both in the UK and China.”
“We have added supplementary power supply manufacturing and test activity to our Reading headquarters to improve economies of scale and efficiencies between our design, manufacture, assembly and distribution business model. Having a ‘one stop shop’ on site at Reading puts us in a better position to deliver best in class service to customers. It also enables us to fully support Stadium Group’s other business units in Connectivity, HMI and Electronics Assembly with regional inventory holding and logistics programs tailored to our customers’ needs.
“The new warehouse space will enable us to further improve upon our existing high order fulfilment rates, and ensure that we have the right products, ready to ship for next day delivery.”
"Upgrading our facilities has allowed us to re-design the whole process in the warehouse and improve safety. We’ve been able to pedestrianise large areas, reduce the requirement for fork lift truck usage and keep noisy processes such as cable winding & ultrasonic welding separate.”
