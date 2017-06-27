© Saab Group

Saab gets contract from Airbus Helicopters

Defence and security company Saab has received a contract from Airbus Helicopters for the IDAS integrated electronic warfare self-protection systems for H225M Caracal multirole utility helicopters.

“This order confirms Saab´s strong position as a supplier of world class airborne self-protection systems, which improves the customer’s operational capabilities,” says Anders Carp, head of Saab business area Surveillance.



Production of the IDAS self-protection system will take place in 2017- 2018 at Saab Grintek Defence premises in Centurion, South Africa, with deliveries scheduled for 2020.



“Saab has a longstanding relationship with Airbus and the order of our effective and reliable IDAS system reaffirms our partnership,” says Trevor Raman, CEO of Saab Grintek Defence.