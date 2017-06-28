© Skypixel Dreamstime.com Analysis | June 28, 2017
Brexit negotiations are all about limiting damages
Brexit will be a burden on the economy. Both parties are called upon to quickly reach agreement on some basic issues in the Brexit negotiations.
The UK side in particular has to set aside unrealistic expectations and contribute to ensuring a successful outcome.
“Brexit won’t be a success for anyone. The negotiations are primarily about limiting damage. Both sides should quickly reach agreement on basic issues relating to the UK’s decision to leave the EU, so that there will be enough time to engage in discussions on future trade relations. The EU and the United Kingdom must put in their best efforts to ensure that two years of negotiations end without an agreement on future collaboration. Otherwise, considerable trade barriers, or even complete stagnation, loom on the horizon after March 2019. The UK has to develop a constructive position and refrain from dragging out discussions based on unrealistic expectations,” says Thilo Brodtmann, VDMA Executive Director. “The 27 remaining EU countries will not engage in fulfilling any special wishes the UK might have – and that is a general rule. The survival of the EU and its single market are much higher on the agenda than the UK’s needs and requirements.”
The UK has to develop a constructive position and refrain from dragging out discussions based on unrealistic expectations. The VDMA has compiled the major obstacles for mechanical engineering arising from the UK’s departure from the EU in a comprehensive list of demands. A so-called “hard Brexit” without planning security concerning the future collaboration between the EU and the UK would introduce unnecessary burdens for companies on both sides.
With an export volume of EUR 7.3 billion, the United Kingdom was the fourth-largest foreign market for German mechanical engineering companies last year, and the sixth most important foreign investment location. In return, the United Kingdom delivered mechanical engineering products worth EUR 2.4 billion to Germany in 2016.
“Brexit won’t be a success for anyone. The negotiations are primarily about limiting damage. Both sides should quickly reach agreement on basic issues relating to the UK’s decision to leave the EU, so that there will be enough time to engage in discussions on future trade relations. The EU and the United Kingdom must put in their best efforts to ensure that two years of negotiations end without an agreement on future collaboration. Otherwise, considerable trade barriers, or even complete stagnation, loom on the horizon after March 2019. The UK has to develop a constructive position and refrain from dragging out discussions based on unrealistic expectations,” says Thilo Brodtmann, VDMA Executive Director. “The 27 remaining EU countries will not engage in fulfilling any special wishes the UK might have – and that is a general rule. The survival of the EU and its single market are much higher on the agenda than the UK’s needs and requirements.”
The UK has to develop a constructive position and refrain from dragging out discussions based on unrealistic expectations. The VDMA has compiled the major obstacles for mechanical engineering arising from the UK’s departure from the EU in a comprehensive list of demands. A so-called “hard Brexit” without planning security concerning the future collaboration between the EU and the UK would introduce unnecessary burdens for companies on both sides.
With an export volume of EUR 7.3 billion, the United Kingdom was the fourth-largest foreign market for German mechanical engineering companies last year, and the sixth most important foreign investment location. In return, the United Kingdom delivered mechanical engineering products worth EUR 2.4 billion to Germany in 2016.
Brexit negotiations are all about limiting damages Brexit will be a burden on the economy. Both parties are called upon to quickly reach agreement...
Daqri partners with Flex Flex and LA-based Augmented Reality (AR) platform specialist Daqri have entered into an agreement to manufacture Augmented Reality headsets at the Flex facility in Cork, Ireland, beginning this summer.
NextFlex ramps pilot manufacturing for flexible hybrid electronics NextFlex has begun the ramp of its Technology Hub's pilot manufacturing line with the...
EL AL Airlines orders additional Smiths Detection systems EL AL Airlines has purchased 11 additional CTX 5800 explosives detection systems (EDS) to...
Accident at LGD’s Gen-8.5 Fab in South Korea will tighten supply LG Display (LGD) suffered a serious disruption to its production of large-size LCD...
Saab gets contract from Airbus Helicopters Defence and security company Saab has received a contract from Airbus Helicopters for the...
LiDAR sensor automotive market fastest growth in Europe The automotive LiDAR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.32 percent, from an...
Audi goes electric in Brussels German car manufacturer Audi is embracing an electric future; production of the Audi e-tron...
OHB System builds a further eight navigation satellites ESA and the European Commission award OHB System AG a contract for a further eight navigation satellites. The contract is worth EUR 324 million.
Wales and high-tech for the world What do you do to show the world that Wales isn't just sheep and green valleys? You showcase the circa 3'000 businesses and over 40'000 people who, alongside universities, are driving the progression of the Welsh tech...
7 Chinese manufacturers in Top10 China accounted for 10 of Top14 leading smartphone suppliers in 2016, with the market share...
Bombardier trains operate on Île-de-France Bombardier Transportation has received an order for 83 Regio 2N train sets from the French...
OSI Systems and a USD 9M order OSI Systems' Security division has received an order for approximately USD 9 million...
Foxconn invests in China ODM giant Foxconn not only eyes the US; China will - it seems - also get a share of the...
Airbus cooperates with ONERA and DLR Airbus has signed a partnership with two European Research facilities, ONERA (French Aerospace Research Center) and DLR (German Aerospace Center).
Optomec gets to deliver ALSS to NASA Optomec was awarded a NASA SBIR contract for the further development of an Adaptive...
Safran and Hanwha sign strategic partnership Safran and Hanwha signed a Strategic Cooperation MoU to expand cooperation to new significant programs, such as in propulsion, aeronautical and defense equipment.
Heraeus signs partnership with Solar Space Heraeus Photovoltaics has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Solar Space.
Takata sold to Key Safety Systems A long saga has come to an end it seems. In the beginning was a successful airbag manufacturer...
German robotics and automation booming German robotics and automation is on course for growth: The sales volume reached a new high...
BASF ramps up expanded compounding plant On June 21, 2017, BASF put the expanded compounding plant at BASF’s Schwarzheide site in...
Jeff Fettig steps down as Whirlpool CEO Jeff M. Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation's Chairman and CEO since 2004, will step down as...
Safran signs production contract for Strix sights Safran Electronics & Defense has signed a contract with the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) to supply 18 more Strix optronic sights for the Tiger helicopter program in France.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments