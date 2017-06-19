© Jenoptik

Jenoptik supplied traffic safety technology to Kuwait

To further improve traffic safety in Kuwait Jenoptik has been cooperating with its local partner, the First Joint Group, to deliver and install 60 TraffiTower housings and 40 non-invasive measurement systems for stationary speed enforcement.

The order value is in the mid-single-digit million euro range and was secured after an extended tendering process. The scope comprises 60 housings of the design-award winning TraffiTower 2.0 type as well as 40 TraffiStar S390 radar-technology based measurement systems along with 120 external flashes. The delivery was completed in the 1st quarter 2017.



“Not only does the new order from Kuwait reconfirm customer satisfaction but it also solidifies our position as a long-term trusted partner to deliver more traffic safety in the region”, states Stefan Traeger who has been Jenoptik President & CEO since May 1, 2017.