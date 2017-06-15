© trendforce Analysis | June 15, 2017
Voice-Based assistant robots popular world-wide
Rapid progress in the development artificial intelligence (AI) has allowed humans to communicate with robots using natural languages.
TrendForce’s breakdown of global sales of service robots for 2016 reveals that voice-based assistant robots accounted for the majority share of the total sales at nearly 50%. Robot vacuum cleaners made up the second-largest share of total service robot sales at nearly 40 percent. This finding and other data can be found in TrendForce’s latest report on the robotics industry.
“Voiced-based robot assistants have been on the market for many years, but sales have not really taken off until recently, when they include new functions such as remote operation of connected appliances and Internet searches,” said Harrison Po, senior manager of TrendForce’s photonic and innovative technologies research. “Due to the successes of several assistant robots, many large IT companies and technology startups have decided to enter the market with their own products.”
For example, Amazon has become a major vendor in the service robot market with its Echo speaker, which arrived on the market in 2014. Echo achieved a sales volume of around 5.2 million units for the entire 2016.
Several global brand companies across different industries have entered the service robot market. Well-known examples are Honda’s ASIMO, Softbank’s Peppers and Amazon’s Echo. Sharp, Hitachi, Toyota and LG Electronics are also developing voice-based assistant robots.
Machine learning technology will make robots more personalized for consumers
A closer look at the development of key technologies behind voice-based assistant robots finds that Amazon not only benefits from strong sales of Echo speakers but also from the adoption of Alexa by other brands selling similar hardware. LG Electronics’ Hub Robot, Ubtech’s Lynx and Lenovo’s Smart Assistant, for instance, are all running on Alexa. On the other hand, even more companies have chosen to build their voice recognition technology for their robots or work with startups such as Fuetrek, which specializes in speech recognition and UI solutions.
Po added: “Going forward, voice-based assistant robots not only have to continually improve their voice recognition capability, they also have to integrate with more powerful machine learning technologies. With better AI, these robot assistants will be able to respond appropriately according to individual users’ emotions, habits and expectations. In a sense, they will become more personalized in the future.”
For example, Toyota’s Kiro Mini, a robot that is designed to serve as a companion to the driver and passengers in a vehicle, has a conversation function consists of a voice recognition solution developed by Fuetrek and an in-house conversation engine. This conversation engine, which is design to freely interact with users without preset questions, can create responses cater to specific needs or interests.
-----
More can be found at Trendforce.
“Voiced-based robot assistants have been on the market for many years, but sales have not really taken off until recently, when they include new functions such as remote operation of connected appliances and Internet searches,” said Harrison Po, senior manager of TrendForce’s photonic and innovative technologies research. “Due to the successes of several assistant robots, many large IT companies and technology startups have decided to enter the market with their own products.”
For example, Amazon has become a major vendor in the service robot market with its Echo speaker, which arrived on the market in 2014. Echo achieved a sales volume of around 5.2 million units for the entire 2016.
Several global brand companies across different industries have entered the service robot market. Well-known examples are Honda’s ASIMO, Softbank’s Peppers and Amazon’s Echo. Sharp, Hitachi, Toyota and LG Electronics are also developing voice-based assistant robots.
Machine learning technology will make robots more personalized for consumers
A closer look at the development of key technologies behind voice-based assistant robots finds that Amazon not only benefits from strong sales of Echo speakers but also from the adoption of Alexa by other brands selling similar hardware. LG Electronics’ Hub Robot, Ubtech’s Lynx and Lenovo’s Smart Assistant, for instance, are all running on Alexa. On the other hand, even more companies have chosen to build their voice recognition technology for their robots or work with startups such as Fuetrek, which specializes in speech recognition and UI solutions.
Po added: “Going forward, voice-based assistant robots not only have to continually improve their voice recognition capability, they also have to integrate with more powerful machine learning technologies. With better AI, these robot assistants will be able to respond appropriately according to individual users’ emotions, habits and expectations. In a sense, they will become more personalized in the future.”
For example, Toyota’s Kiro Mini, a robot that is designed to serve as a companion to the driver and passengers in a vehicle, has a conversation function consists of a voice recognition solution developed by Fuetrek and an in-house conversation engine. This conversation engine, which is design to freely interact with users without preset questions, can create responses cater to specific needs or interests.
-----
More can be found at Trendforce.
Voice-Based assistant robots popular world-wide Rapid progress in the development artificial intelligence (AI) has allowed...
Amphenol invotec invests in new lamination technology Italian company Automatic Lamination Technology – trading under brand name Dynachem –...
Russell Stokes named President and CEO of GE Power GE has named Russell Stokes, current president and CEO of GE Energy Connections, as president...
Hexagon to invest millions in new smart factory in China Swedish technology company Hexagon plans today to invest approximately EUR 90 million in a new 5',000-square-metre production facility in Hongdao, China.
Prism Electronics achieves ISO9001:2015 & ISO14001:2015 Cambridgeshire contract electronics manufacturer (CEM) Prism Electronics has been...
Leonardo opens AW101 Norway Training Centre Leonardo official opened its AW101 Norway Training Centre at Stavanger Sola Airport. The...
NASA awards SLS rocket contract to Dynetics & RUAG Space The contract awarded by NASA Glenn Research Center refers to the build of the Universal Stage...
Prysmian invests in Romanian cable facility Prysmian Group, specialising on the energy and telecom cable systems industries, has...
Phoenix Contact acquires Switzerland-based NSE The Phoenix Contact Group has acquired NSE AG, headquartered in Wohlen (Switzerland) and is...
Novaled builds with Samsung SDI investment Novaled lays corner stone for the new company premises in Dresden. On the 10'200 m² site...
Balver Zinn partners with Repstronics for Mexico Cobar Solder Products, a member of the Balver Zinn Group, and LLE Soluciones...
Global chip sales increased 21% YoY in April A SIA industry forecast projects global chip sales will increase 11.5 percent in 2017 and 2.7...
Battle of the formats – And how we are all loosing out on it In this guest article, Andreas Lydersen, CTO at Elmatica, addresses some of the issues...
Scanfil Sweden gets Siplace P&P equipment Due to increasing demand from existing and new customers, Scanfil will increase its surface...
Orbit One expands in Poland After years of strong growth in Poland, Orbit One is now expanding its production area...
Plexus expands in USA and Mexico Plexus has increased capacity of the Neenah Design Center and moved into a new office space located in downtown Neenah (USA) and opened a new Engineering Solutions Design Center in Guadalajara (Mexico).
Ventec expands UK manufacturing capacity Ventec International is upgrading the fabrication capability & capacity at its United Kingdom...
Enics restructures in Sweden EMS-provider Enics Sweden starts restructuring effortsto "improve profitability and overall...
Security ‘made in Germany’ protects respirators An appalling scenario: a famous soccer player is involved in a serious traffic accident, just as...
Total chip IoT forecast scaled back IC Insights scaled back its total semiconductor sales forecast for system functions related to the...
Trump’s climate withdrawal will damage the economy The USA have announced to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. This could delay the...
thyssenkrupp receives China's largest TWIN order thyssenkrupp has secured a contract for 41 transportation units, including 8 TWIN...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments