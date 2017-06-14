© novaled Electronics Production | June 14, 2017
Novaled builds with Samsung SDI investment
Novaled lays corner stone for the new company premises in Dresden. On the 10'200 m² site in the north of Dresden, the Old Mill (which is under monument protection) will be renovated and transformed into an office building.
As a new building, a 110-meter-long R&D plant with the best-equipped research area, clean rooms of class ISO5 and ISO7 as well as laboratories are being built. Works for the floor plate and walls of the R&D plant as well as the partial de-coring of the mill have begun. The new company headquarters offers Novaled enough space for further growth.
Novaled is currently worldwide the only supplier of organic dopants for OLED display mass production. The doping technology of the Samsung subsidiary Novaled is meanwhile a quasi-industry standard. Dresden's know-how and materials are thus found in most smartphones, tablets and other devices with OLED displays. Also OLED lighting applications like Audi TT tail lights or applications like organic solar cells use Novaled technologies and materials for being high performant.
"The advantages of the new company location are obvious: best accessibility for customers, suppliers and employees; a very good infrastructure; state-of-the-art equipment and ample space for our creative team, "says Gerd Günther, CEO of Novaled. "These are the best prerequisites for driving innovation, opening up new markets, winning customers and their applications, and ensuring sustainable growth in Saxony."
