© enics

Enics restructures in Sweden

EMS-provider Enics Sweden starts restructuring effortsto "improve profitability and overall competitiveness" and has announced a legal negotiation period with Swedish employee unions.

“To secure sustainable and long-term profitability in the Swedish operations and overall competitiveness in the global market, we need to assess the feasibility of continuing with two operational units in Sweden. Therefore we have initiated a negotiation process with Swedish employee unions to discuss the plan to transfer the Malmö factory business to other Enics Business Units, consolidate the Swedish operations in Västerås and execute a controlled ramp-down of the Malmö operations without disturbing customer relations. Our target is to further solidify and enhance our position as full-service provider of high-value add EMS services in Sweden, close by our key customers’ R&D centers,” comments Hannu Keinänen, President and CEO Enics Group.