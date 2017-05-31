© saab

Saab receives order within AEW&C segment

Swedish defence and security company Saab has signed a contract within the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) segment.

The industry’s nature is such that due to circumstances concerning the product and customer, further information about the customer will not be announced.



The order value amounts to SEK1.35 billion (EUR 139 million). Deliveries will be made from 2017 until 2020.



The airborne early warning and control system (AEW&C) provides access to a detailed situational awareness that for example can be used for border surveillance, search and rescue operations and for tackling terrorism and organised crime.



The effectiveness of the contract is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, among others, financial conditions. All conditions are expected to be fulfilled within the coming 6 months.



Work will be undertaken within Saab’s business area Surveillance and business area Support and Services.